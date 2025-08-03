Dixon Buddy Bags feeds the need

Buddy Bags of Dixon is a volunteer organization that helps in-need students at Dixon Public Schools have nutritious meals on weekends during the school year. Pictured are (from left) vice president Barb Fane, president Kathy Lane, volunteer Carrie Simonton and secretary Marylee Dogwiler. (Cody Cutter)

The struggle to have access to a healthy meal shouldn’t be one that any child should have to face.

But for some, it is — and that struggle has hit home for a growing number of public school children in Dixon.

That’s where a local nonprofit organization steps in to lend a hand, finding ways to help make sure no child has to go hungry or face food insecurities — and they’ve found an answer in a paper sack.

Buddy Bags of Dixon volunteers organized a fundraiser in early 2025 at Oliver's Corner Market. (Photo provided by Kathy Lane)

The volunteers of Buddy Bags of Dixon help pack the sacks with weekend meals and distribute them to local students, pitching in with purpose and pride and asking for nothing in return — except the community’s help.

Buddy Bags volunteers meet each Wednesday evening during the school year from September to May at St. Paul Lutheran Church to pack bags, which are delivered to schools on Thursdays, which then distribute them on Fridays.

Turning empty sacks into healthy meals takes time and effort, and donations. At the end of this past school year, around 250 bags were distributed each week at a cost of $1,700 per week. It’s a number that’s only grown since Buddy Bags started serving the community in 2013.

Another thing that’s grown since then is people’s awareness of the issue, but there are still some who don’t truly understand the extent of the problem. Buddy Bags president Kathy Lane and her board of directors are working to change that by raising awareness in the community of the issue of food insecurity among children.

Buddy Bags of Dixon receives monetary donations from local businesses, such as BorgWarner in 2025 to help their cause. The organization is actively seeking more donations – in food and money – to help a growing concern about food insecurity among children who attend Dixon Public Schools. (Photo provided by Kathy Lane)

“We would like to reach out to the whole Dixon community,” Lane said. “With kids coming in and out of school, not everybody knows because either their kids are no longer involved or their kids are older. All of the businesses in Dixon know about it because we send information to them requesting donations, and the churches all know. More people than not in Dixon know, but I think knowing about it and understanding it are two different things.”

One of the first things people need to know is that the problem is getting worse. This year alone, the weekly bag tally was 50 more than in the 2023-24 school year, a reflection of the increase in the percentage of low-income students in Dixon Public Schools since 2018, despite an overall decrease in enrollment.

Low-income students, as defined by the Illinois State Board of Education, are those who are eligible to receive free or reduced-price lunches, live in substitute care or whose families receive public aid.

According to the Board, of the 2,386 Dixon students enrolled during the 2024-25 school year, 54.4% — or just under 1,290 — were classified as low-income; that’s up from the 47.5% — just under 1,280 — that were low income during the 2018-19 school year, when enrollment was at 2,716 students. The number is also higher than the state average, which remained around 48 to 49 percent during that same time span.

The numbers also tell another story, and it’s one that Buddy Bags secretary Marylee Dogwiler fears won’t have a happy ending.

Among the factors contributing to the enrollment decline is the closure and downsizing of larger businesses, which creates a problem that’s twofold: Not only does it make raising money for programs like Buddy Bags more of a challenge, fewer businesses means fewer people in town, and that’s a problem that affects the entire community.

“My biggest concern is getting businesses in Dixon more involved with the children in town,” Dogwiler said. “Without the children in our town, we’re not going to succeed and we’re not going to grow. That’s what’s most important; economic development can’t happen without people remaining here, and our school systems are a part of that.”

Each Buddy Bag contains food that feeds a child for a weekend: two breakfasts, two lunches, two snacks and two drinks. They consist of a combination of nutritional foods in single servings, donated by individuals and local businesses.

At the beginning of the school year, Buddy Bags leadership goes to each of Dixon’s public schools — Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Reagan, Dixon High and Thomas Dempsey Day School — to share new information about the program and distribute forms to each student, whose parents fill out the form with the number of bags requested and any allergy concerns. Completed forms are turned into the school, which tells Buddy Bags the number of bags their school needs.

So as to avoid any possible feelings of embarrassment, discretion is part of the program. Schools don’t share student names with Buddy Bags, and when the bags are distributed, the school does it privately, by placing the bags in students’ lockers.

The three-day process begins on Tuesday if there is no school on Friday, and bags are not distributed when school is on week-long breaks. The program also does not deliver during the summer, which is when the Lee County United Way’s Summer Eats program serves them.

When the food runs out, it’s up to the volunteers to procure more, and they try to support the community as much as they can, shopping in Dixon whenever possible, Lane said.

Barb Fane, vice president and volunteer coordinator, has been with Buddy Bags since its inception. She’s seen activity grow eight-fold in the past 12 years, which has meant rounding up more volunteers to help with their mission. Volunteers are assisted on occasion from local organizations such as the American Legion, AFSMCE, 4-H clubs and Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact program. Clients from Kreider Services also have pitched in.

“It started with 30 kids, and it’s now grown to 250,” Fane said. “We said in the past that we didn’t think we could handle more than 250, but none of us can turn a kid away. Whatever it takes, we’ll find a way to feed these kids.”

While the work that volunteers do can be uplifting, sometimes the gravity of what they’re doing can be overwhelming.

Volunteer Carrie Simonton recalled a situation where one helper had trouble keeping her emotions in check while filling bags one day.

“There was one lady who was packing and she started crying,” Simonton said. “I turned to her and asked what’s wrong, and she said, ‘I had no idea we had this going on in our town.’ She came to help, but she didn’t know what the numbers were, where they were at. That’s what I think we’re trying to impress upon people is that there’s such a huge need, and hunger should not be an issue.”

The program has applied for federal grants to help fund its mission, but money has been drying up in recent years. Corporate grants have helped, like the donations they’ve gotten from Casey’s and Pilot gas stations, and they’re also reaching out to places such as Walmart, Aldi and County Market for help, Lane said.

Fundraisers are held throughout the year and include cookouts at Oliver’s Corner Market, Quartermania, Bingo, guest bartending, raffle ticket sales, chili suppers and fundraising nights at fast food establishments, to name just a few. Buddy Bags also sets up a table at the Dixon City Market each summer to spread the word about the program and the issue of children’s food insecurities.

For volunteers, it’s about more than just packing a meal — it’s about knowing that they’re helping the children and the community. As they work side by side to ensure children get the nutrition they need, strong bonds are formed and a sense of purpose emerges.

“Not only do we have fun, but we’ve built friendships within this program,” Dogwiler said. “We all have one goal, and that’s to make sure that kids are provided with what they need.”

Donated items can be dropped off at St. Paul at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays during the school year, or arrangements can be made by contacting Lane at 815-677-3699. Monetary donations also are needed, and can be arranged online (buddybagsofdixon.org) or during packing day. Thank You cards are sent to all who donate.

“We appreciate anything anyone can do for us,” Lane said. “I don’t think people understand the amount of kids that we serve, and are in need. The most vulnerable are the ones who we serve, whether it’s socioeconomic or whatever reason it may be. As we all know: Economically, it’s a much harder time now than it was in the past.”

How to help

Donations to help Dixon Buddy Bags can be made at gofundme.com/f/help-us-end-child-hunger-in-dixon or via mail to Dixon Buddy Bags, 421 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon IL, 61021.

Email buddybagsofdixonil@mail.com or call 815-677-3699 for general inquiries or for more information about the program, or call 815-677-3719 to learn how to become a volunteer.

Suggested food donation list: All items must be single servings in small pop top or easy to open containers, and must be individually wrapped, shelf stable and within expiration dates.

Chicken or beef noodle soup

Hormel Compleats

Macaroni and cheese cups

Chef Boyardee pasta cups

Cereal boxes

Oatmeal pouches

Breakfast bars

Pop Tarts

Small 100% fruit or vegetable cups

Small pudding cups

Applesauce cups

JELL-O cups

Juice boxes (100%)

Small fruit snack packs

Animal crackers

Graham crackers

Cheese crackers

Pretzels

Granola bars