Single-family home sells for $740,000 in New Lenox

A single-family house located at 1825 Brogan Drive in New Lenox has a new owner since May 21.

The house was sold for $740,000. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in New Lenox that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1990 Edgeview Drive, in December 2025, a 3,400-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 1978 Stapleton Road, sold in April, for $465,000.

· In May, a single-family house at 1977 Edgeview Drive sold for $760,000. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.