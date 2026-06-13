Sale closed in Yorkville: $735,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 5751 Audrey Avenue in Yorkville changed owners on May 27.

The 3,794-square-foot home, built in 2005, was sold for $735,000, or $194 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.1 acres.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In August 2025, a single-family home at 5736 Audrey Avenue sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $254. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 5592 Jennifer Court, in February, a 3,646-square-foot single-family house was sold for $687,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 135 Country Lane, sold in March, for $835,000, a price per square foot of $231. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.