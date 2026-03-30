Single-family home sells in Joliet for $302,750

A single-family residence located at 2949 Woodside Drive in Joliet has a new owner since March 17.

The 1,542-square-foot house, built in 2000, was sold for $302,750, or $196 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on an 871-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,948-square-foot single-family home at 2909 Grand Prairie Drive, sold in June 2025, for $269,000, a price per square foot of $138.

· At 3540 Woodside Court, in February, a 1,218-square-foot single-family house was sold for $259,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 1,722-square-foot single-family home at 3624 Shannon Court sold for $350,500, a price per square foot of $204.