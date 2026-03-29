How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in McHenry County in the week of March 16?

A rural residence in Woodstock that sold for $910,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County during the past week.

In the past week, a total of 84 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $381,000. The average price per square foot was $201.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $910,000, rural residence at 17515 Deep Cut Road, Unit 2

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 17515 Deep Cut Road, Unit 2 in Woodstock. The price was $910,000. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 4,349 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $209. The house features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on March 2.

2. $775,000, single-family home at 4801 Barreville Road

The sale of the single-family house at 4801 Barreville Road in Prairie Grove has been finalized. The price was $775,000. The home was built in 1900 and has a living area of 4,025 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The house features two bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 9.

3. $730,000, four-bedroom home at 6509 Oak Hill Drive

A 5,131-square-foot single-family home at 6509 Oak Hill Drive in Richmond has been sold. The total purchase price was $730,000, $142 per square foot. The house was built in 1985. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $725,000, single-family home at 1005 Hilary Lane

The single-family residence at 1005 Hilary Lane in Cary has new owners. The price was $725,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 3,333 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $218. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $650,000, six-bedroom home at 11565 Richmond Lane

A 3,799-square-foot single-family home at 11565 Richmond Lane in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $650,000, $171 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. The home features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 3.

6. $648,500, single-family home at 11290 Saxony Street

The single-family residence at 11290 Saxony Street in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $648,500. The deal was closed on March 5.

7. $640,000, single-family home at 12321 Bartelt Court

The sale of the single-family house at 12321 Bartelt Court in Huntley has been finalized. The price was $640,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 4,300 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $149. The deal was closed on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $625,000, four-bedroom home at 786 Providence Lane

A 3,532-square-foot single-family residence at 786 Providence Lane in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $625,000, $177 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The house features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 9.

9. $563,500, single-family home at 11291 Wild Ridge Lane

The single-family house at 11291 Wild Ridge Lane in Huntley has new owners. The price was $563,500. The transaction was completed on March 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $560,000, single-family home at 1196 Fieldstone Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1196 Fieldstone Drive in Crystal Lake. The price was $560,000. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 2,734 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $205. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 4.