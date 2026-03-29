How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in McHenry County in the week of March 16?

A rural residence in Woodstock that sold for $910,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County during the past week.
In the past week, a total of 84 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $381,000. The average price per square foot was $201.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $910,000, rural residence at 17515 Deep Cut Road, Unit 2
A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 17515 Deep Cut Road, Unit 2 in Woodstock. The price was $910,000. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 4,349 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $209. The house features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on March 2.
2. $775,000, single-family home at 4801 Barreville Road
The sale of the single-family house at 4801 Barreville Road in Prairie Grove has been finalized. The price was $775,000. The home was built in 1900 and has a living area of 4,025 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The house features two bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 9.
3. $730,000, four-bedroom home at 6509 Oak Hill Drive
A 5,131-square-foot single-family home at 6509 Oak Hill Drive in Richmond has been sold. The total purchase price was $730,000, $142 per square foot. The house was built in 1985. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 4.
4. $725,000, single-family home at 1005 Hilary Lane
The single-family residence at 1005 Hilary Lane in Cary has new owners. The price was $725,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 3,333 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $218. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 6.
5. $650,000, six-bedroom home at 11565 Richmond Lane
A 3,799-square-foot single-family home at 11565 Richmond Lane in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $650,000, $171 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. The home features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 3.
6. $648,500, single-family home at 11290 Saxony Street
The single-family residence at 11290 Saxony Street in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $648,500. The deal was closed on March 5.
7. $640,000, single-family home at 12321 Bartelt Court
The sale of the single-family house at 12321 Bartelt Court in Huntley has been finalized. The price was $640,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 4,300 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $149. The deal was closed on March 2.
8. $625,000, four-bedroom home at 786 Providence Lane
A 3,532-square-foot single-family residence at 786 Providence Lane in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $625,000, $177 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The house features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 9.
9. $563,500, single-family home at 11291 Wild Ridge Lane
The single-family house at 11291 Wild Ridge Lane in Huntley has new owners. The price was $563,500. The transaction was completed on March 5.
10. $560,000, single-family home at 1196 Fieldstone Drive
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1196 Fieldstone Drive in Crystal Lake. The price was $560,000. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 2,734 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $205. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 4.