Single-family home built in 1929 sells for $322,000 in Joliet

A 2,080-square-foot single-family home, built in 1929, has changed hands.

The home at 900 Mason Avenue in Joliet was sold on March 2 for $322,000, or $155 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to one parking spot. The property sits on a 6,760-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Joliet have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 808 Sherwood Place, in August 2025, a 1,800-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $277,000, a price per square foot of $154.

· In March 2025, a 1,108-square-foot single-family house at 713 North William Street sold for $235,000, a price per square foot of $212.

· A 1,664-square-foot single-family house at 807 Sherwood Place, sold in September 2025, for $285,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.