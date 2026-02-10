Three-bedroom home built in 1927 sells for $306,000 in Joliet

A 1,605-square-foot single-family house, built in 1927, has changed hands.

The house at 1208 Taylor Street in Joliet was sold on Jan. 22 for $306,000, or $191 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with baseboard heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,432 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In May 2025, a 2,072-square-foot single-family home at 1210 West Acres Road sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $133.

· At 1210 Mayfield Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,579-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $265,000, a price per square foot of $168.

· A 1,082-square-foot single-family residence at 503 North Reed Street, sold in January, for $250,000, a price per square foot of $231.