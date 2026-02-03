Single-family home sells for $374,700 in Joliet

A single-family house located at 2421 Lockner Boulevard in Joliet changed ownership on Jan. 20.

The 1,502-square-foot house, built in 1971, was sold for $374,700, or $249 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage. The property’s lot measures 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been purchased nearby:

· In July 2025, a 1,323-square-foot single-family home at 2424 Lockner Boulevard sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $265. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 2425 Hel Mar Lane, in June 2025, a 1,530-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $377,000, a price per square foot of $246.

· A 2,193-square-foot single-family house at 2409 Hel Mar Lane, sold in January 2025, for $321,000, a price per square foot of $146.