Single-family home sells for $550,000 in Joliet

A single-family house located at 1003 Western Avenue in Joliet changed ownership on Jan. 14.

The 3,364-square-foot home, built in 1928, was sold for $550,000, or $163 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· At 1055 Glenwood Avenue, in August 2025, a 2,136-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $332,000, a price per square foot of $155.

· A 1,408-square-foot single-family home at 402 Cowles Avenue, sold in February 2025, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $231. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In December 2025, a 3,680-square-foot single-family home at 955 Oneida Street sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $133.