Sale closed in Joliet: $460,000 for a single-family home built in 1910

A single-family residence located at 361 Wilcox Street in Joliet has a new owner since Dec. 4.

The 2,638-square-foot home, built in 1910, was sold for $460,000, or $174 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the home has access to a parking space. The property sits on a 6,400-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,176-square-foot single-family home at 715 Buell Avenue, sold in February, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $149. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 657 Glenwood Avenue, in March, a 1,972-square-foot single-family house was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $190.

· In August, a 2,860-square-foot single-family residence at 308 North Raynor Avenue, sold for $270,000, a price per square foot of $94. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.