Proposed Hill Street Neighborhood land rezoned by Mount Morris Village Board

Village of Progress Executive Director Brion Brooks talks to the Mount Morris Planning Commission on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, about the proposed Hill Street Neighborhood, which would provided housing for developmentally disabled and low-income people. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

MOUNT MORRIS – The zoning needed to proceed with building a new Mount Morris neighborhood dedicated to serving disabled residents in an innovative and individualized fashion is in place.

On Jan. 23, Mount Morris Village Board members unanimously voted to rezone 16.97 acres of land to R-2 Multi-Family Residential for the proposed Hill Street Neighborhood. At the same time, board members approved a special-use permit for a community center in the neighborhood and a conditional-use permit for a 4-acre public park.

The estimated $10 million, multiphase project is the work of the Village of Progress and Kreider Services and would be built in the northeast corner of Mount Morris. The two organizations, based in Oregon and Dixon, respectively, serve people with developmental disabilities.

Phase one of the project involves building a community center and 12 duplexes, half of which would be for individuals with developmental disabilities, Village of Progress Executive Director Brion Brooks has said. The other dozen apartments would be low-income housing.

“It’s another important step in what has been a multiyear journey,” Kreider Services Executive Director Jeff Stauter said of the board’s vote. “I also think it shows that the village of Mount Morris is excited about this project, too. When we talked to the elected officials there, they see the vision. They see how great this can be for people with disabilities and Mount Morris.”

Brooks agreed.

“We’re delighted that Mount Morris is open to our plan,” he told Shaw Media. “We’re also really appreciative of the response by the public at the Planning Commission’s public hearing.”

On Jan. 8, the Mount Morris Planning Commission held a public hearing on the proposed zoning changes before voting 4-0-2 to recommend that the Village Board rezone the land. More than 20 residents attended, and about two hours of community discussion took place before the vote.

“There weren’t questions trying to come up with arguments against it [at the public hearing],” Brooks said. “They were thoughtful, constructive questions that didn’t seem to have any prejudgment. I was very happy with the reception we’ve received so far from the village of Mount Morris and its residents.”

The zoning change from I-1 Light Industrial and permits will go into effect only after the project developers get state funding and have purchased the property.

The property where the Hill Street Neighborhood would be is owned by David Luepkes, who uses it for farming. Luepkes wrote a letter, dated Nov. 22, 2023, expressing his support of the project and willingness to sell the land once the Illinois Housing Development Authority fully approves it.

The IHDA’s determination should be made sometime in April, Brooks said.

About the project

The idea of the Hill Street Neighborhood is to provide supportive housing for developmentally disabled residents in an integrated community where they live in their own apartments alongside those without disabilities.

It’s the brainchild of the Village of Progress and Kreider Services, organizations that serve people with developmental disabilities based in Oregon and Dixon, respectively.

The multiphase project is expected to cost about $10 million, about 90% of which developers hope to have funded by Illinois Housing Development Authority grants. The Village of Progress and Kreider Services will have to raise the remainder.

Phase one of the Hill Street Neighborhood project involves building a community center and 24 units, half of which would be for individuals with developmental disabilities and half of which would be low-income housing. There also will be a 4-acre public park on the east side of the subdivision, which will be located on 16.97 acres in the northeast corner of Mount Morris.

Phase two of the project would involve constructing additional supportive housing and market-based housing. Phase three and, if there’s enough space, phase four would be to build on the 5.86-acre lot directly west of the main land parcel.

Ground isn’t expected to be broken on the project until 2025 at the earliest.