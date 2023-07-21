New museum opens in downtown Oregon to rave reviews

OREGON – There was quite the buzz on the main floor of the new Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques & Americana on Friday.

After nearly 5 years of planning and construction, the public got its first look-see at Oregon’s newest museum.

“I think things came together rather well,” said Ron Bry, a longtime Oregon resident a vice-president of the CMAAA’s Executive Committee. “We are 90 percent done, we just have to have the cabinets made for the Taft dioramas that the Foundation has had for 4 years after getting them from the library in Superior, Wisconsin.”

The Taft dioramas, purchased in 2019 by a local private foundation, stood by the east wall of the main floor as visitors walked through the six other display rooms to look at the museum’s current collections before learning about the Coliseum’s history in a 7-minute video.

Amy Giggleman of Posen, Illinois, peruses some of the artwork for sale in one of the display rooms at the CMAAA's grand opening on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The Coliseum opened in 1923 and served as a center of activity for the community hosting a wide range of events including, dances, concerts and basketball games. In later years, it hosted Penny Carnivals, community garage sales, quilt shows and pancake breakfasts. Citing a lack of year-round use for the building, the CMAAA was formed in 2018 to explore a new concept and renewed life for the Coliseum.

Owned by the City of Oregon, the building was leased to the CMAAA and its extensive renovation began.

“The CMAAA’s mission is to present art, antiques, Americana and history through permanent and rotating exhibits, workshops, music, and theater,” according to the CMAAA’s website.

“It’s interesting,” said Anne Stevens an Oregon native. “Having used this space for many different events through the years it is nice to see it not become another empty building. I hope many people can enjoy it in many ways.”

The concept and formation of the CMAAA involved the vision and work of representatives from the city of Oregon, OCUSD, Oregon Park District, Serenity Hospice & Home, Village of Progress, Oregon Public Library, Oregon Depot Museum, Ogle County Historical Society Museum, Chana School Museum and other community leaders.

“I think it is beautiful,” said Susan Storm of Oregon. “I really do. Everywhere you look there is something amazing.”

Marsha Behrens, of the Eagle’s Nest Art Gallery, echoed those sentiments. “I just think this is a fabulous addition to our community. I think it will keep growing and I think there is a lot of enthusiasm for this.”

Anne Stevens and her dad, Don, of Oregon, look at some of the items on display in one of the rooms at the CMAAA's grand opening on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Tom Mahoney, president of the CMAAA board, and Oregon school district superintendent, said he hopes the museum will link Oregon’s legacy of art to future generations.

“We fully anticipate cooperating with the school district,” Mahoney said. “This is an opportunity to come experience our rich history of art and give the Coliseum a second life. This was started with financial backing from a Foundation, but it is going to need the community’s help to keep going.”

Oregon Mayor Ken Williams said when construction of the Coliseum began in 1922, the movie Nosferatu was a hit at the box office. He said while that movie – based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula – was scary to watch, the Coliseum will stay relevant thanks to the CMAAA.

“Today entertainment remains a cornerstone and the CMAAA will keep the Coliseum relevant,” said Williams. “Congratulations to the CMAAA and welcome to Oregon.”

CMAAA Executive Director Michael Glenn said the museum will serve locals and tourists alike. “This is intended to serve those in our community and also those who visit the area for tourism,” he said noting that exhibits will change throughout the year. “Every time you come back you are going to see something new.”

The main floor of the Oregon Coliseum has been transformed into the Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiquities, & Americana in downtown Oregon. individual rooms features creations by artists. The CMAAA held its grand opening on Friday, July 14, 2023. It opened to the general public on July 19. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Kent Lawrence, one of the foundation founders, said community involvement will be key to the CMAAA’s future.

“The future success depends on the community as a whole and with individuals participating and spreading the word,” said Lawrence.

The CMAAA’s regular operating hours are Wednesday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Additional information can be found at www.cmaaa.org and at www.facebook.com/ColiseumMuseum.

Ron Bry, vice president of the CMAAA Foundation, speaks with Rosemary Underwood during the museum's grand opening on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)