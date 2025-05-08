‘Privilege of my life’: Career winding down for Prairie Ridge’s ‘Coach Pec’

Banners and placards decorate his Prairie Ridge baseball team’s outfield fence from foul pole to foul pole. A former player, one of many who chose to follow his spike prints and go into the coaching profession, now strategizes against him a couple of miles south on Walkup Avenue.

Sure enough, another former student, one who didn’t play baseball for him but had him as a teacher, ran into him at the Crystal Lake Menards recently. Glen Pecoraro didn’t recognize him at first because the boy is now a man. It happens all the time when Pecoraro is running around town, away from the high school that opened in 1997 and hired him away from Crystal Lake Central.

He often gets greeted with a smile and “Hey, Coach Pec! How are you?” Former players, former students, just have to say hi.

So when Pecoraro, who turns 57 on July 4, announced to Prairie Ridge Principal Steve Koch that the 2025 baseball season would be his last as Wolves head coach, with a goal of retiring from teaching in the next 2-3 years, he made sure to voice his gratitude.

“I told my principal, I said, ‘Look, it’s been the privilege of my life to teach and coach at Prairie Ridge,’ ” said Pecoraro, who grew up in Marengo, graduated from Marian Central in Woodstock in 1986, played outfield for UIC and began his teaching career at Crystal Lake Central. He began his employment at Prairie Ridge as a physical education and health teacher and now teaches mainly strength and conditioning, as well as P.E.

Prairie Ridge’s Head Coach Glen Pecoraro greets Gabriel Porter as the Wolves face Jacobs in varsity baseball on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Pecoraro counts, modestly, about 50 of his former players who are playing or have played college baseball. At least a couple of dozen ended up putting the baseball pants on again as a coach.

“One of my favorite things is all the guys I’ve coached who are coaching now,” Pecoraro said. “As a coach, you’re proud of that.”

Pecoraro surpassed 500 wins in 2023. He’s coached the Wolves to 14 regional championships. They finished fourth in Class 4A in 2014 and were the Class 3A state runner-up in 2021. He’s also coached Prairie Ridge to five summer league state appearances. In January 2020, he was inducted into the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Crystal Lake Central coach Cal Aldridge played on Pecoraro’s 2014 team. Aldridge, whose Tigers won the Class 3A state title last spring in his first season, replaced Andy Deain, who also played for Pecoraro. Aldridge’s staff includes former Wolves Tristan Stewart and Austin Padjen.

“Coach Pec is one of the largest reasons I decided to pursue a career in high school education and coaching baseball,” Aldridge said. “He has a tremendous passion for getting the most out of every student and athlete he encounters daily. I would not be in the position I am in today without Coach Pec. He is a role model, leader and motivator. I love that man, and I am so grateful for all of the opportunities he has provided me and continues to provide me.”

Another former Pecoraro player, Nick Hall, coached St. Francis to third place in Class 3A in 2015. Hall pitched in the Phillies and Padres organizations.

Pecoraro boasts that Dominic Listi is “tearing it up” at Clemson and likewise Keegan Garis at Indiana State. Ethan Routzahn is a relief pitcher for the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate in El Paso. Rockies outfielder Nick Martini has played for five MLB teams. Outfielder Kevin Kaczmarski played for the Mets.

Ex-Pec players are everywhere.

Glen Pecoraro cheers on his team from third base during the Class 4A McHenry sectional in this file photo. Prairie Ridge beat Jacobs 4-1.

“You just hope you’ve made a little bit of an impact, whether it be the style of play or being a good teammate or having high expectations, not just during the spring but the entire offseason with our weight-room workouts, our morning workouts,” Pecoraro said.

He says he’s lucky. Players, parents and Prairie Ridge’s administration have supported him over the years. But now there’s a granddaughter, Adalynn Grace, who’s about five months old. Pecoraro and his wife of 31 years, Beth, are the parents of four and are empty-nesters. Sara is 30, Danny is 28, Emily (Adalynn Grace’s mom) is 26, and David is 25.

“All of my kids are getting to that point where they’re trying to have kids or they’re getting close to having kids,” Pecoraro said. “I just want to be able to spend more time with the family and maybe travel more. I know I’ll never totally get out of the game. I figure, with the way I am, after a couple of years out, I’ll miss it and maybe want to be an assistant.”

Perhaps he knows someone who will welcome his presence.