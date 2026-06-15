Raue Center For The Arts - Pop Icons Take Center Stage in Crystal Lake: Two Unforgettable Tribute Concerts on November 7 (Provided)

Crystal Lake fans of pop music, mark your calendars! Raue Center For The Arts is hosting two spectacular tribute shows on Saturday, November 7, 2026—a full day of music celebrating some of the biggest names in pop. From Taylor Swift’s heartfelt hits to Madonna’s legendary classics, this is a day every music fan will want to experience.

The Love Story: An Unofficial Tribute to Taylor Swift – 1 p.m.

Start your day with The Love Story, the unofficial tribute to Taylor Swift, perfect for young girls, teens, and anyone who loves catchy melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and storytelling that resonates across generations. This energetic show captures Taylor’s rise from country sweetheart to global superstar, featuring fan favorites like “Love Story,” “All Too Well,” and “Anti-Hero.” With spot-on vocals, dynamic performances, and a setlist packed with hits, The Love Story is an inspiring, uplifting experience for young fans who dream big and sing even bigger.

Blond Ambition: Tribute to Madonna – 7 p.m.

Close the day with the high-energy spectacle of Blond Ambition, the ultimate tribute to Madonna. Fronted by powerhouse performer Rikki Lee Wilson, this show brings the Queen of Pop’s music, style, and fearless attitude to life. Audiences will dance and sing along to iconic hits like “Like a Virgin,” “Vogue,” and “Hung Up,” complete with dazzling costumes, choreography, and the bold energy that made Madonna a cultural icon.

Both shows offer fans of all ages an unforgettable experience, making November 7 a day to celebrate music, performance, and pop culture legends.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

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