End of the Civil War: Honoring April 1865 with VAC of McHenry County

April 1865 marked one of the most significant turning points in American history. As the Civil War drew to a close, the nation began the long process of healing and rebuilding. Key events during this time, including the fall of Confederate strongholds and the surrender at Appomattox Court House, signaled the end of four years of conflict that shaped the future of the United States.

While April 1, 1865 represents the beginning of the final days of the war, it is part of a broader moment that led to the official surrender on April 9. These events brought an end to widespread fighting and opened the door for reunification. The conclusion of the Civil War not only preserved the nation, but also set the stage for important changes, including the abolition of slavery and the expansion of civil rights.

Today, organizations like the Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County help carry forward the legacy of service and sacrifice demonstrated by those who served during that era. While the Civil War may feel distant in time, its impact continues to influence how communities honor and support veterans.

Remembering the end of the Civil War is an opportunity to reflect on the cost of conflict and the importance of unity. It also serves as a reminder of the courage shown by those who served, many of whom were ordinary citizens called to extraordinary circumstances. Their sacrifices helped shape the freedoms and opportunities enjoyed today.

The VAC of McHenry County remains committed to supporting veterans and their families by providing resources, advocacy, and assistance. By honoring historical milestones like the end of the Civil War, this valuable organization helps connect past service with present day support.

April 2026 offers a moment to recognize both the end of a defining chapter in American history and the ongoing responsibility to care for those who have served.

For more information about services provided by the VAC of McHenry County, please contact:

Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: (815) 334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov/vac

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022