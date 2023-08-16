Veterans Assistance Commission Introduces New Veterans’ Wellness Program in August

In order to better address some of the dire challenges facing our nation’s heroes, the Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) of McHenry County has developed a pilot program for Veterans’ Wellness. This three-part program will assist veterans and their families by focusing on three aspects of care:

· Socialization. Some main causes of veterans’ self-harm and suicide are isolation, depression, and despair. “It’s important for veterans and their families to be able to connect and socialize with other veterans,” explained Victor Somoza, Assistant Superintendent for the VAC of McHenry County. “Each day, 22 veterans take their own life because they’re so isolated and unable to seek help. We are organizing gaming tournaments, baseball games, and other types of outings so veterans and their families can meet and connect with others facing similar challenges.”

· Outdoor/Nature Programs. This branch of the program will focus on outdoor activities that allow veterans and their families to benefit from enjoying nature. Research shows that spending time in nature can help activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which can lower heart rate and blood pressure and produce a calming effect. “We will provide opportunities for hiking, kayaking, day camps, group runs, and other nature activities for our veterans and their families,” added Somoza.

· Education. Educating veterans, their family members and friends, and the general public about the warning signs of lapses in mental health will go a long way in saving veterans’ lives. “Our plan is to bring in experts who can offer courses on different aspects of mental health,” said Somoza. “There are a lot of topics that will be interesting, informative, and potentially life-saving.”

The Veterans Assistance Commission partners with Veterans Path to Hope (VPH) in Crystal Lake to provide services and activities for veterans and their families. VPH offers Saturday hours for those unable to visit the VAC during the week.

For more information about the new Veterans’ Wellness program, please contact:

Veterans Assistance Commission

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022