Pace board adopts budget with no fare hike

Pace unveiled its newest hybrid electric bus, on Nov. 12, 2025 underscoring the agency’s ongoing investment in cleaner, greener transit options that reduce emissions and modernize the suburban bus fleet. (Photo provided by Pace)

Pace bus riders will not be paying more in fares next year.

The Board of Directors of the suburban transit service approved the agency’s 2026 operating budget, two-year financial plan, and five-year capital program on Wednesday.

The standard cash fare remains $2.25 per ride ($2 when using Ventra), according to a news release from Pace.

“Thanks to the leadership of our state partners and the commitment of our board, this budget positions Pace to grow service, embrace innovation, and continue delivering safe, affordable and reliable transportation to our riders,” Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger said in the release.

Earlier this fall, the public transit system that serves riders in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties included fare increases in its proposed 2026 budget.

But last week, state lawmakers approved a bill overhauling public transit.

The Regional Transportation Authority held a special meeting to approve new funding projections for 2026 through 2028 based on revenue estimates from new funding sources for public transportation.

Those were approved by the General Assembly in Senate bill 2111, which Gov. JB Pritzker said he will sign.

Pace’s 2026 budget is supported by $18.9 million in new funding from that legislation and includes significant service and program investments without increasing fares, the release from Pace said.

“This new legislation not only stabilizes transit funding, but it also allows us to plan confidently for the future,” Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski said in the release. “Our riders can count on continued service improvements and a system that is both sustainable and fiscally responsible.”

Key highlights in the budget include:

• Funding for the Regional Accessibility Program (RAP) and Taxi Access Program (TAP) through 2026.

• Nearly 10% more suburban bus service to meet growing market demand.

• More On-Demand service across the six-county area, improving first-mile/last-mile connectivity.

Pace’s ReVision Plan will guide upcoming service enhancements, including expanded bus-on-shoulder operations, new rapid transit corridors, and increased bus frequency to meet evolving suburban mobility needs, according to the release.

At the Wednesday meeting, Pace unveiled its newest hybrid electric bus, underscoring the agency’s ongoing investment in cleaner, greener transit options that reduce emissions and modernize the suburban bus fleet, the agency said.

“The addition of our new hybrid bus is another step toward a more sustainable future for suburban transit,” Metzger said.

The agency’s investment in hybrid technology aligns with state and regional sustainability goals and reflects Pace’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint while maintaining dependable, high-quality service for riders, according to the release.

Pace looks to meet its goal of operating a zero-emissions fleet by 2040.

For more information about Pace’s 2026 budget and capital projects, visit PaceBus.com.