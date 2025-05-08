Thank You Teacher Letters 2025: Suburban Life

Sarah David at Pierce Downer Elementary: Dear Mrs. David, thank you for always inspiring me to create and try my best. You are so kind, and thank you for taking the time to care about me and my artworks. Please know 2 out of 3 kids are working as designers due to our incredible art and design foundation we got from you. Thank you for being an amazing art teacher. We love you. Sincerely, Delaney, Eva, and Owen. Eva, Delaney, and Owen Henrikson

Mr. Wanzung: Albert G. Lane H.S.: Mr. Wanzung, thank you for furthering my interest in Biology and helping me raise Daphnia water fleas in the classroom aquarium. It was fun and educational. Martin Britt