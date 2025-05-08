Montini’s theater director inspired by student growth during a production

After years of teaching middle school science, Montini theater director finds her home on the stage — Montini Catholic High School theater director Jackie Martin has a few moments to breathe after just wrapping up five performances of the school’s spring musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber production.

“It is amazing. Kids walk in for auditions and they are crazy talented,” said Martin, who is in her third year serving as the school’s theater director.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” follows the school’s fall production of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” which included two separate casts and more than 40 students.

Martin also fills the crew roles such as stage managers, light and sound with students.

“Students grow and mature so much” over the course of preparing for a play, she said.

In this school year, Martin is teaching an honors theater class, which includes more technical skills and further delves into acting techniques. She also teaches English and speech at the Lombard high school.

After attending Loyola University, Martin began her career in education teaching middle school science, something she did for eight years.

After her first year at the middle school, Martin began working with the theater program at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic School in Hinsdale.

“I always knew I wanted to do something with theater but I wasn’t sure to what capacity,” she said. “I always have been a theater kid.”

Having performed in many plays and musicals, Martin said she still can recite lines from productions in which she appeared.

One of her favorite performances was the musical “All Shook Up,” a production inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley.

Playing the role of Natalie, Martin said, “It was my senior year and it was so much fun.”

Martin has directed more than 15 large-scale productions including “Newsies,” “Sound of Music,” “Clue,” “Into the Woods,” “Mary Poppins,” “Frozen,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “All Shook Up,” “The Lion King” and “Elf the Musical.”

Martin earned her master’s degree in theater directing from the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University.

Initially, Martin thought teaching younger grades would be her career path. However, she has found her home with older students.

Focused on making sure each production is as inclusive as possible, Martin works to accommodate students who have other commitments such as sports so that those students also can be part of the school’s productions.

“We do work around other programs so everyone can be welcome,” she said. “I am a firm believer that everyone should try everything in high school.”

This summer, Martin will host a couple of summer theater camps for younger students as an introduction to theater.

Martin’s mentors told her that teaching can be “very rewarding.”

Years into her teaching career, she agrees.

“Truly teaching is one of the most rewarding jobs,” she said. “You see students grow so much over the course of the year or through working on a production. It is so validating.”

Future teachers should know they will be making a difference, she said.