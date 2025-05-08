Golden Apple finalist found a home at Albright Middle School

The principal of Albright Middle School in Villa Park enjoys the ability to help families — Albright Middle School Principal Gerrie Aulisa is one of six finalists for the 2025 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership in Illinois.

However, it isn’t her first win in leadership as a principal.

Aulisa was named DuPage County Middle School Principal of the Year in 2020.

Aulisa has been nominated twice for the Golden Apple in Leadership award. This time, she said, “I still don’t know who nominated me.”

“It was an honor to be nominated again,” she said.

If chosen for the 2025 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership, which will be announced this month, Aulisa would receive $5,000 and Albright Middle School, which is part of Salt Creek School District 48 in Villa Park, also would receive $5,000.

Aulisa, who has been a principal for nine years, said the best part of her job is the “ability to help families.”

She also enjoys the community that has been created at the 220-student school, but contends, “We had to work to get here.”

As a result, she often sees former Albright graduates come back to the middle school for events.

“They come to our games. They volunteer at events,” she said.

As a principal, Aulisa said, “You have a bit more time than a teacher to go a little bit deeper and really support struggling families and those kids that may need more support outside of school.”

“Middle school can be a tough time,” Aulisa said, especially in terms of social media.

With her background in technology, she said, “Part of my curriculum night is always about social media and technology.”

One of the initiatives Aulisa brought to the school came in the four-legged variety.

For the past two and a half years, Mr. Benny, Aulisa’s family dog, visits the school and spends his day with the school’s social worker.

Every day, he visits classrooms, attends sporting events and concerts.

He also has three pages in the yearbook, Aulisa said.

Mr. Benny also comes to administrative meetings and school board meetings.

Not wanting to replicate the career path of her twin sister, who from the start followed a career in education, Aulisa first received a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in advertising.

Still, her passion always involved teaching.

After having a “full-circle moment,” Aulisa decided to go back to school for a master’s degree in education.

She began her career as a high school art, business and technology teacher.

Aulisa returned to school to earn a master’s degree in education administration and a doctorate in educational leadership at National Louis University, expecting her career goal would be reaching high school department chair.

However, she said, “Life has a funny way changing your path and sometimes it works out.”

Aulisa landed in Salt Creek District 48 and “I fully believe this district gave me a home,” she said.

She worked in the district as a teacher before becoming an assistant principal.

From there she worked as a principal at two elementary schools before becoming a middle school principal at Albright Middle School.

Coincidentally, Aulisa’s career path has followed some of her students from kindergarten through middle school.

“I have literally moved up with them,” she said.

Having worked with all grade levels, Aulisa said, “I love the middle school child.”

Noting Albright is a little school “right by Oak Brook Mall with a strong culture,” Aulisa said, “Our kids are growing academically. We have our highest scores in six years. Our kids are thriving.”