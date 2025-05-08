Downers Grove North chemistry teacher will miss students’ energy, curiosity

Downers Grove North science teacher is sentimental as he prepares for retirement. — Downers Grove North’s Mike Heinz may be in his last year serving as chairman of the school’s science department but he has no plans on slowing down.

In his retirement, Heinz hopes to start a nonprofit STEM advisory group in the western suburbs.

“As we look at STEM fields, it is very expensive to run independent research and internships and taxpayer money only goes so far,” Heinz said. “If we want to truly support the pipeline of industry, we are going to need businesses to put some skin in the game and start to partner with public education to bolster STEM education.”

Heinz said he will most miss “the energy teenagers bring on a daily basis to the classroom, to the athletic fields, to the hallways.”

“I loved my high school experience and I love the nature of academia,” he said. “Especially in science, where you see a kid struggle, struggle, struggle and suddenly, they get it.”

Throughout his chemistry-focused career, Heinz said, “You can show things to kids through a demonstration, lab or reaction and they really look at it with childlike curiosity.”

“My love of chemistry comes from the fact that most of the science the kids have had over the years is tangible, they can touch it,” Heinz said. “Chemistry is the first time they have to take the invisible world and explain it in real practical terms.”

For 14 years, Heinz has served as the school’s science department chairman. In that time, the department added AP environmental science, earth and space science and project lead the way classes.

No stranger to awards, Heinz was a finalist for the Golden Apple Excellence in Teaching award in 2010.

He was one of four teachers who were recognized with the Fermilab 50th Anniversary Teacher Recognition Award given to a teacher who has made a profound impact on science education in the Chicago area.

This spring, Heinz was honored with a career achievement award from the Illinois Directors of Student Activities recognizing his longtime efforts with student activities at Downers Grove North.

“I am always at school,” he said.

Over the years, Heinz has devoted time to student groups including ELITE, a program that works with students to develop leadership skills, and Operation Snowball, an international youth program that empowers student leaders.

For the past eight years, Heinz has supervised IWILL, the Independent Women in Leadership League. Founded in 2012, its goals are activism in and service to both the school and the community.

These students have “taught me more than I could ever think of teaching them about equity, women leaders and problem-solving,” he said.

Heinz also led student trips to Costa Rica and Europe.

He serves as the announcer for football, basketball, volleyball and track and field.

Working with a special needs student, the two announced the Special Olympics basketball game this year.

Heinz also worked with Special Olympics to bring the lunchtime Polar Plunge to the school.

Even in his last year, Heinz plunged into a pool while helping to raise more than $21,000 for Special Olympics.

Luckily enough throughout his career at Downers Grove North, Heinz worked at the same school as his daughters.

“They are four years apart, so for eight years, I got to walk the halls with my daughters,” Heinz said.

One of his daughters became a teacher.

In addition, at last count “17 former students are now chemistry teachers,” Heinz said.

With the number of “get ups” quickly dwindling down, Heinz said he’s sentimental about ending his days at North.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve. I get emotional about school and the work that I have done,” he said.

Landing at Downers Grove North at the end of his career, Heinz said, “has been a blessing.”