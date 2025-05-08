Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Brandon Elting, Hinsdale South, baseball, senior

Name: Brandon Elting

School: Hinsdale South, senior

Sport: Baseball

Why he was selected: Elting fired a complete-game two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts in a win over Addison Trail.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

That 14-strikeout game, was that your best start of the year? What was working?

Elting: So far that game has been the best of mine this season. I feel like my offspeed was working really well and the switch between my fastball and offspeed is a good combination.

How has your season gone otherwise? Any games stand out?

Elting: The season started off a little rocky but once conference ball started, we started to pick things up and it has been going good ever since. The one game that stood out to me was the Oak Forest game, only because we knew going into that game they were going to be a good team.

So after a big game like last week, where do you go for a postgame meal and what do you order?

Elting: Postgame meal would have to be Chipotle, gotta be white rice, chicken, corn, lettuce, cheese and chips are a go-to.

Do you have an MLB pitcher you like to watch? What about a favorite team?

Elting: My favorite pitcher right now to watch would have to be Paul Skenes but overall my favorite team will always be the Cubs.

Do you know your post-high school plans, academically and/or athletically?

Elting: Right now I’m leaning toward going to the College of DuPage for two years and play baseball there and then hopefully transfer out after two.