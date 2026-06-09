Lemont High School Foundation funds 15 grants for over $44,000

The Lemont High School Educational Foundation has committed to supporting 15 Dr. Mary Ticknor Educational Foundation Grants for more than $44,000. (Photo provided by Lemont High School District 210)

The Lemont High School Educational Foundation has committed to supporting 15 Dr. Mary Ticknor Educational Foundation Grants for more than $44,000.

Grant proposals were submitted by Lemont High School faculty and staff.

LHSEF is fully funding a record 15 grants for a total of $44,101, with a stipulation that the funds provided for the projects must be used by the end of the 2026-27 school year. These grants are named in honor of former Superintendent Dr. Mary Ticknor.

The supported grants are:

An Evening Out - Funded at $750 - Proposal by Kelsey Eisele, Krissy Bergles and Meagan Drummond

AP Yard of Fame - Funded at $5,000 - Proposal by Erin Horan, Brittany Zettergren and Angie Duensing

ARC Art Therapy - Funded at $2,000 - Proposal by Krissy Bergles, Annmarie Dorgan, Alexis Kelley and Dylan Mack

Breakfast Buddies - Funded at $2,200 - Proposal by Kelsey Eisele, Meagan Drummond and Meredith Galos

Building Readers Through Partnership - Funded at $750 - Proposal by Jeana Parry

Calculating Success - Funded at $4,500 - Proposal by Angela Marshall

Eco-Friendly Educational Pollinator Gardens - Funded at $800 - Proposal by Karen Aleman

Enhancing Language Proficiency Phase 2 - Funded at $3,500 - Proposal by Daniel Zmarzlinski and Christie Entler

Junior Association of the Deaf - Funded at $7,000 - Proposal by Justin Marrier

LHS Swag Bags - Funded at $1,700 - Proposal by Marek Dron and Trisha Weber

Live-Learn-Lemont - Funded at $700 - Proposal by Meredith Galos, Margie Pilarski and Amy Slawson

Respect Week - Funded at $1,200 - Proposal by Meagan Drummond and Kelsey Eisele

Senior Class Resale Store - Funded at $1,366 - Proposal by Meagan Wilcoxen and Stephanie Krolo

Sports Science - Funded at $10,135 - Proposal by Scott Collins

UpLifting Lemont - Funded at $2,500 - Proposal by Trisha Weber