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Lemont High School Foundation funds 15 grants for over $44,000

The Lemont High School Educational Foundation has committed to supporting 15 Dr. Mary Ticknor Educational Foundation Grants for more than $44,000.

The Lemont High School Educational Foundation has committed to supporting 15 Dr. Mary Ticknor Educational Foundation Grants for more than $44,000. (Photo provided by Lemont High School District 210)

By Kevin Newberry

The Lemont High School Educational Foundation has committed to supporting 15 Dr. Mary Ticknor Educational Foundation Grants for more than $44,000.

Grant proposals were submitted by Lemont High School faculty and staff.

LHSEF is fully funding a record 15 grants for a total of $44,101, with a stipulation that the funds provided for the projects must be used by the end of the 2026-27 school year. These grants are named in honor of former Superintendent Dr. Mary Ticknor.

The supported grants are:

An Evening Out - Funded at $750 - Proposal by Kelsey Eisele, Krissy Bergles and Meagan Drummond

AP Yard of Fame - Funded at $5,000 - Proposal by Erin Horan, Brittany Zettergren and Angie Duensing

ARC Art Therapy - Funded at $2,000 - Proposal by Krissy Bergles, Annmarie Dorgan, Alexis Kelley and Dylan Mack

Breakfast Buddies - Funded at $2,200 - Proposal by Kelsey Eisele, Meagan Drummond and Meredith Galos

Building Readers Through Partnership - Funded at $750 - Proposal by Jeana Parry

Calculating Success - Funded at $4,500 - Proposal by Angela Marshall

Eco-Friendly Educational Pollinator Gardens - Funded at $800 - Proposal by Karen Aleman

Enhancing Language Proficiency Phase 2 - Funded at $3,500 - Proposal by Daniel Zmarzlinski and Christie Entler

Junior Association of the Deaf - Funded at $7,000 - Proposal by Justin Marrier

LHS Swag Bags - Funded at $1,700 - Proposal by Marek Dron and Trisha Weber

Live-Learn-Lemont - Funded at $700 - Proposal by Meredith Galos, Margie Pilarski and Amy Slawson

Respect Week - Funded at $1,200 - Proposal by Meagan Drummond and Kelsey Eisele

Senior Class Resale Store - Funded at $1,366 - Proposal by Meagan Wilcoxen and Stephanie Krolo

Sports Science - Funded at $10,135 - Proposal by Scott Collins

UpLifting Lemont - Funded at $2,500 - Proposal by Trisha Weber

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