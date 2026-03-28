Montini baseball holds on to win at Joliet Catholic: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Montini 5, Joliet Catholic 4

Nick Kois got a game-ending strikeout with the tying run on third, as the Broncos (3-2) scored three runs in the top of the seventh and held on for the win.

John Louise tripled to lead off the Montini seventh and scored the go-ahead run on a dropped third strike passed ball. With two outs Quin Paprockas singled in two more runs.

Louise struck out three over six innings and was 2 for 4 with the run scored. Kameron Cox was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

Lyons 2, Neuqua Valley 0

Cincinnati commit Jack Slightom struck out five over three no-hit innings, combining with two relievers on a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for Lyons (5-0).

The Lions scored the game’s only two runs in the first inning. Blake Ragsdale and Lon Roberts scored the runs.

Westmont 15 Chicago Noble Street Charter 0 (4 innings)

Merrick Boyd struck out five over four innings, allowing one hit, Ricky Yenkin was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and three RBIs and Nikolai Baldwin had a double and three runs scored for the Sentinels (3-4).

Softball

St. Charles East 4, Downers Grove North 0

Viktoria Czeck had two of the Trojans’ five hits and Jenna Gordon struck out two in the circle for Downers Grove North (2-4).