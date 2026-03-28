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Montini baseball holds on to win at Joliet Catholic: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

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Montini logo

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Montini 5, Joliet Catholic 4

Nick Kois got a game-ending strikeout with the tying run on third, as the Broncos (3-2) scored three runs in the top of the seventh and held on for the win.

John Louise tripled to lead off the Montini seventh and scored the go-ahead run on a dropped third strike passed ball. With two outs Quin Paprockas singled in two more runs.

Louise struck out three over six innings and was 2 for 4 with the run scored. Kameron Cox was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

Lyons 2, Neuqua Valley 0

Cincinnati commit Jack Slightom struck out five over three no-hit innings, combining with two relievers on a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for Lyons (5-0).

The Lions scored the game’s only two runs in the first inning. Blake Ragsdale and Lon Roberts scored the runs.

Westmont 15 Chicago Noble Street Charter 0 (4 innings)

Merrick Boyd struck out five over four innings, allowing one hit, Ricky Yenkin was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and three RBIs and Nikolai Baldwin had a double and three runs scored for the Sentinels (3-4).

Softball

St. Charles East 4, Downers Grove North 0

Viktoria Czeck had two of the Trojans’ five hits and Jenna Gordon struck out two in the circle for Downers Grove North (2-4).

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.