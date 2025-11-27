Nate Woods’ 25 points, six 3s pace Lyons past Waubonsie Valley: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Lyons 73, Waubonsie Valley 60

At Downers Grove North, Nate Woods scored 25 points and hit six 3-pointers for Lyons (3-0). Grant Smith and Tommy Blyth each added 11 points and Timmy Sloan 10.

Downers Grove North 55, Proviso East 46

At Downers Grove North, the Trojans (1-2) got their first win.

Downers Grove South 60, Unity Christian 55

At Downers Grove North, the Mustangs (1-2) got their first win.

York 45, Glenbrook South 42

At the Ed Molitor Classic, Sawyer Asgedom scored 14 points and Will O’Leary 10 for the Dukes.

Riverside-Brookfield 73, Hinsdale South 34

Cameron Mercer scored 23 points, Ben Biskupic added 17 and Colin Cimino and Liam Enright each had nine for the Bulldogs (2-0) at the Bill Vandemerkt Classic.

Glenbard North 64, Glenbard South 48

Amir Jackson scored 25 points and Sean Reese added 12 for the Raiders (1-2) at the District 87 Tournament.

Lemont 59, Providence 56

Zane Schneider scored 26 points and Ryan Crane 19 for Lemont.

Benet 78, De La Salle 43

The Redwings advanced to play St. Ignatius in Saturday’s championship of the Windy City Turkey Classic.

Girls Basketball

Wheaton Academy 51, Sandwich 37

Freshman Noelle Nichols scored 18 points and sophomore Alaina Finck added 15 for the Warriors (2-3). Wheaton Academy tallied 20 steals in the game and made 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the win.