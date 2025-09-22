Minooka and Plainfield High School girls’ volleyball teams host Hits for Hugs fundraiser

The shirt for the Hits for Hugs game played between Minooka Community High School and Plainfield Central High School. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Minooka Community High School and Plainfield Central High School will play each other in girls’ volleyball for the Hits for Hugs fundraiser starting with the junior varsity game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9.

The varsity game between the two schools will follow at 5:30 p.m. with a ceremony honoring a local resident taking place between the game. Shirts supporting the cause can be purchased online at https://hits-for-hugs-2025.itemorder.com/shop/sale/.

According to a Wednesday news release, this year’s goal is to raise enough money for several wishes to be gifted in the community, including one for the grandmother of a player for Plainfield Central High School’s team.

Laurie Howard was diagnosed with breast cancer 26 years ago, was treated, and beat cancer. Last month, she was diagnosed with stage three, grade three, triple-negative breast cancer. According to the news release, her treatment will last a year and she will go through four-to-six months of chemotherapy. Fund raised will assist with meals and help support her so she can focus on rest and healing.

Shorewood HUGS is a non-profit women’s organization that works to make a positive impact in the lives of those in the community and surrounding communities one hug at a time. To date, it’s granted over 1,300 wishes.

Those interested in donating can email the head varsity girls’ volleyball coach, Carrie Prosek, at cprosek@mchs.net for more information.