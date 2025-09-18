Channahon-Minooka Rotary names Minooka High’s Addison Davis September Student of the Month

The Channahon-Minooka Rotary has named Minooka Community High School senior Addison Davis its Student of the Month for September.

Davis maintains a 3.8 grade point average and has achieved high honor roll, and been named Student of the Term at Minooka High School. She’s also a member of the marching band, a participant in the underwater robotics club, jazz band, spike ball club, wrestling and soccer.

Band Director Kyle Adelmann nominated Davis.

“We are proud to nominate Addison Davis as the Music Department Student of the Month,” Adelmann said. “As drum major of the 190+ member marching band, Addie does an excellent job of demonstrating how to ‘flip the switch’ for our members. She is friendly and approachable during water breaks but knows exactly when it’s time to get back to work in rehearsal. Our marching band rehearses better because of her guidance. Her work ethic is highly commendable and her moral character is beyond reproach. We cannot thank her enough for all she does for our program!”

Davis said she feels service is important because it’s everyone’s responsibility to make sure the community is the best it can be.

“The community benefits from high school students working jobs in the area, and they participate in volunteer hours through grouops like the National Honor Society,” Davis said. “Their efforts help the community grow and thrive.”

Davis plans to attend JJC and use that time to explore her interests before transferring to a four-year university.