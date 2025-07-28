Will Grundy Medical Clinic responds to Medicaid cuts by setting new goals for meeting demand

The Will-Grundy Medical Clinic during an open house on Saturday, April 20, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Will Grundy Medical Clinic announced its commitment to strengthen health and social care services in its region in a news release Friday.

“This comes during a time of growing concerns over the potential elimination of key federal funds to the Continuum of Care, which currently plays a vital role in providing support to individuals and families in crisis,” reads the news release. “

Additional, proposed changes to Medicaid funding threaten to restrict access to critical health services for people with low incomes and medical vulnerabilities, compounding the challenges faced by communities already at-risk," the release said.

WGMC said it has set an ambitious goal for 2026 of 10,000 service engagements and encounters aimed at improving the health and quality of life of its community members experiencing crisis and poverty with person-centered care, speed and measurable effectiveness.

“We are not just reacting, we are organizing, analyzing and acting,” said Executive Director Shawn Marconi. “To protect the people we serve, we must lead with both integrity and urgency.”

WGMC said in the news release that their initiative reflects a belief that compassion, urgency and evidence must drive its work ahead, especially since the House Resolution funding bill “threatens critical public health infrastructure.”

WGMC’s Health Equity Institute students are studying the public health implications and have requested a meeting with U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap.