Kendall County receives 15 applications for top administrator post

YORKVILLE – With just one day before the application deadline, 15 people are seeking to become the next Kendall County administrator.

The deadline for applicants is June 23, Kendall County Human Resources Director Leslie Johnson said.

The applicants come from diverse backgrounds and some are from outside Illinois, Johnson said.

County Administrator Scott Koeppel resigned the post effective April 26 to become the administrator for the village of Sugar Grove.

At the time, the Kendall County Board appointed Deputy Administrator Latreese Caldwell to serve as interim administrator until Koeppel’s replacement is in place.

Johnson said Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg will be forming a committee of board and staff members to conduct interviews.

Koeppel started with Kendall County government in 2015 as the information technology director, before being named administrator in 2017.