Bella Rosauer’s perfect game powers Yorkville to outright SPC title: Thursday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Yorkville 16, Joliet Central 0 (4 innings)

Bella Rosauer struck out 11 in a four-inning perfect game and also went 4 for 4 with a triple and five RBIs as the Foxes (25-9, 13-3) clinched the outright Southwest Prairie Conference title in emphatic fashion.

Austyn Strike hit a three-run homer and drove in four, and Alyssa Muhlbach scored two runs and drove in two for Yorkville.

Oswego 11, Romeoville 0 (5 innings)

Adalynn Fugitt struck out six in five no-hit innings and scored two runs at the plate, and Jaelynn Anthony was 3 for 3 with two triples, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Panthers (18-11, 12-4 Southwest Prairie Conference). Ahlivia East had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Sophia Morland was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Oswego East 15, Joliet West 12

The visiting Wolves scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to storm to the Southwest Prairie Conference win in Joliet. Danielle Stone’s bases-clearing double scored Olivia Owles, Katie Maday and Katie Silva with the tying and go-ahead runs.

Stone had three doubles and two runs scored, Megan Halverson had four hits, two of them doubles, with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Maday drove in four for Oswego East (25-9, 10-7).

Yorkville Christian 7, Lisle 2

Winning pitcher Bridget Hooper struck out seven and reliever Sophie Rothlisberger four, Elizabeth Marshall was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Rothlisberger had three hits for the Mustangs.

Woodstock North 8, Sandwich 0

Karlie Hardekopf had the lone hit for visiting Sandwich (16-13, 6-8 Kishwaukee River Conference) against Woodstock North’s Kylie Nicholson, who struck out 14.

Baseball

Yorkville 9, Plainfield North 4

Gavin Geegan had a two-run triple and also scored two runs in the Foxes’ eight-run first inning, as they went on to take the rubber game of the three-game Southwest Prairie West series.

Geegan was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and the two RBIs, and Nate Cygan was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for Yorkville (18-10, 8-4). Winning pitcher Jackson Knickerbocker struck out eight and allowed two unearned runs on three hits over five innings.