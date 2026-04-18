Yorkville boys, girls track sweep Matt Wulf Invite titles: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Track and Field

Matt Wulf Invitational

Host Yorkville, with 187.50 points, beat out runner-up Oswego East (150) at the six-team Matt Wulf Invitational.

Winning events for the Foxes were Jayden Ruth in the 100 (11.11 seconds), Owen Horeni in the 400 (49.81) and 800 (1:56.33), Carter Reichert in the 1,600 (4:30.59), Aiden Kolkmeyer in the 110 hurdles (14.78) and 300 hurdles (39.87), Evan Fals in the pole vault (4.11 meters) and Nathaniel Conrad in the long jump (6.94).

Oswego East event winners included the 4x400 relay (3:26.41), the 4x800 relay (8:45.24) and Connor Griffin in the shot put (15.65)

Plano

The Reapers were 10th in the 15-team Seneca Invite. Plano was fifth in the 4x100 relay (45.12) and 4x800 (9:17.83). Jayden Balingit (Lumba) was third in the high jump (1.90 meters) and fourth in the triple jump (12.84 meters).

Girls Track and Field

Matt Wulf Invitational

Yorkville, with 187 points, beat out runner-up T.F. South (150.5) to win its Matt Wulf Invite title.

Yorkville event winners included Linden Moss in the 1,600 (5:49.44), Aaliyah Stewart in the 300 hurdles (47.67), the 4x100 relay (50.23), 4x400 relay (4:09.58), 4x800 relay (10:53.19), Hailey Kovaka in the high jump (1.52 meters) and Natalia Marungo in the triple jump (9.35 meters).

Oswego East

The Wolves took seventh at the 16-team Ritter Invitational at Downers Grove North. Oswego East’s Layla Brisbon won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.80 seconds and Lia Paribello won the discus with a throw of 34.68 meters. Kailynn Grinnell was third in the high jump (1.52 meters).

Plano

The Reapers were seventh in the 15-team Seneca Invite. Plano’s Viviana Cervantes was second in the 800 (2:32.94), Kayla Dunn was third in the shot put (9.81 meters) and Kaylee Klatt fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.70). Plano was fourth in the 4x100 relay.

Baseball

Yorkville Christian 6, Parkview Christian 5

Phoenix Oliver struck out six over 5⅔ innings, Austin Vugteveen got the save and Logan Stuck had three hits for the Mustangs (4-5-1), who took the second game of the series.

Oliver, Caleb Fulkerson and Preston Benes had hits for Yorkville Christian. James Jefferson was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Matthew Busch had two RBIs for Parkview (10-5).

Boys Volleyball

Yorkville d. Elk Grove 25-6, 25-15

Danny Knoll had five killsa nd four digs and AJ DiVito four kills and three digs for the Foxes (10-4) at the Wheaton Warrenville South Invite.

Plainfield North d. Yorkville 17-25, 21-25

Chase Leonard had nine kills, three digs and two aces and Knoll three kills and five digs for the Foxes (10-5) at the Wheaton Warrenville South Invite.