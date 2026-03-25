Oswego East softball puts up 18 runs, pounds West Aurora: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball
Oswego East 18, West Aurora 7
Katie Silva was 3 for 4 with four runs scored and two RBIs and Katie Maday 3 for 6 with a triple and three runs scored for the Wolves (3-0), who pounded out 10 hits and took advantage of 10 West Aurora errors.
Naperville Central 6, Oswego 5 (8 innings)
The Panthers scored two runs in the top of the seventh to force extra innings, Betsy Jack singling in the tying run, but Naperville Central walked it off with a run in the eighth.
Jack had two hits and two RBIs and Jaelynn Anthony had a double, run scored and an RBI for Oswego (0-4).
Oak Park-River Forest 8, Yorkville 7
The Huskies scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win over the Foxes.
Alyssa Muhlbach was 4 for 4 with a homer, double and two singles for Yorkville (2-4), helping the Foxes build a 5-3 lead. Callie Ferko and Ellie Fox added RBI hits.
Baseball
Benet 10, Oswego 0
Drew Kleinhans had two hits and also reached base on a walk for Oswego (1-4).
Yorkville Christian 20, Illinois Lutheran 0
Aaden Bury went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs and Austin Vugteveen was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored to key an 11-hit attack for the Mustangs (1-0).