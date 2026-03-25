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Oswego East softball puts up 18 runs, pounds West Aurora: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Oswego East logo

Oswego East logo

By Joshua Welge

Softball

Oswego East 18, West Aurora 7

Katie Silva was 3 for 4 with four runs scored and two RBIs and Katie Maday 3 for 6 with a triple and three runs scored for the Wolves (3-0), who pounded out 10 hits and took advantage of 10 West Aurora errors.

Naperville Central 6, Oswego 5 (8 innings)

The Panthers scored two runs in the top of the seventh to force extra innings, Betsy Jack singling in the tying run, but Naperville Central walked it off with a run in the eighth.

Jack had two hits and two RBIs and Jaelynn Anthony had a double, run scored and an RBI for Oswego (0-4).

Oak Park-River Forest 8, Yorkville 7

The Huskies scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win over the Foxes.

Alyssa Muhlbach was 4 for 4 with a homer, double and two singles for Yorkville (2-4), helping the Foxes build a 5-3 lead. Callie Ferko and Ellie Fox added RBI hits.

Baseball

Benet 10, Oswego 0

Drew Kleinhans had two hits and also reached base on a walk for Oswego (1-4).

Yorkville Christian 20, Illinois Lutheran 0

Aaden Bury went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs and Austin Vugteveen was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored to key an 11-hit attack for the Mustangs (1-0).

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.