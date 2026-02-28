Yorkville Christian boys basketball rolls to regional title: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Yorkville Christian 80, Chicago Christian 56

Jayden Riley scored 27 points, Tray Alford 21, Kayden Maxwell 14 and Jordan Purvis nine for the Mustangs (22-10) in the Class 2A Beecher Regional final.

Yorkville Christian advances to face Pontiac in a sectional semifinal Wednesday at Seneca.

Boys Swimming

IHSA state meet: Oswego Co-op junior Owen Lippoldt swam the second-fastest 50-yard freestyle of 20.27 seconds, swam the fifth-fastest 100 freestyle of 44.71 and anchored the 200 freestyle relay with Tyler Liska, Ethan Schrader and Zack Petersen that swam the sixth-fastest time of 1:23.46 to qualify for Saturday’s finals at the IHSA state swim meet.

Girls Wrestling

IHSA state meet: Oswego East junior Ella Cooper remained alive at the IHSA state meet in Bloomington with two wins in wrestlebacks. She lost her first match by major decision but then won two matches by decisions in the 145-pound bracket.

Yorkville sophomore Lauryn Trotter went 1-2 at the state meet in Bloomington to end her season. She won her first match at 155 pounds by pin, then was pinned by defending state champion Callie Carr of Hinsdale South and Trotter was then pinned in in the wrestleback.