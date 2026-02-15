Yorkville Christian sends eight wrestlers to state: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Coal City's Brody Widlowski wrestles Yorkville Christian's Austin Wadas-Luis, right, in the 150-pound championship match during the IHSA Class 1A Coal City Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Boys Wrestling

Class 1A Coal City Sectional

After heading into the Class 1A Coal City Sectional as one of just three teams in 1A to have all 14 wrestlers compete at sectionals, Yorkville Christian will be sending eight of those wrestlers on to the state finals next weekend in Champaign.

Senior Tyler Gleason was one of two Mustang wrestlers to place second, doing so at 165 pounds. He will be making his first trip to state.

“I’m very happy with the team and with everyone’s performance,” he said. “I’ve been trying to be a leader and captain of this team, and I do my best, but everyone has skills, talent and a faith in God.“...I’m ready to just experience my senior year with the team down at Champaign. First time’s the charm.”

Austin Wadas-Luis (150) also placed second, while his brother Adrian Wadas-Lius (144) placed third to join him at state.

Davin Torza (106), Phoenix Senodenos (113) and Christian Sandoval (120) all placed third while Ryan Alaimo (138) and Jackson Allen (215) punched their tickets with fourth-place finishes.

“We’ve got some really important ones there, and when you get seniors in there you really hope they get a chance to make it to the dance,” head coach Mike Vester said. “Eight is solid, and a couple of others were really close.“...I think we’ve got a shot to get a couple guys on the podium (at state), and our younger guys, this is their time to get experience and set the precedent for guys coming in the future.”

-- Adam Tumino

Class 1A Byron Sectional

Sandwich junior Cooper Corder led two state qualifiers from his team at the Byron Sectional, beating Morrison’s Caleb Modglin by technical fall in the final after earlier wins by technical fall and pin.

Corder was pleased with his dominant day.

“I have a lot of faith in my coaches and my training,” he said. “I really believe in myself as well as my team. … Not much stress going into the match. Pretty loose, felt good and got it done.”

Corder is headed back to state for the third time after taking fifth and fourth his first two years.

“Every year I come in with the mindset I’m going to be the state champ coming out of that bracket. This is only a step in the right direction,” he said. “I’m feeling good, this definitely brings a lot of confidence. I think I’m the guy to beat at the weight, so I’ve just got to go out there and prove it.”

Sandwich sophomore Joshua Kotalik advanced by placing second at 175 pounds. Kotalik won two matches by pin before losing a 14-4 major decision to Byron’s Brody Stien in the final.

Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional

Sectional champion Van Rosauer led three Yorkville wrestlers to qualify for state from the Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional.

Rosauer won a 4-1 overtime decision over Joliet West’s Coehn Weber in the 150-pound championship match.

Yorkville’s Landon Jenkins was third at 120 pounds with a 14-7 decision over Edwardsville’s Anthony Swaim in the third-place match. Yorkville’s Brock Janeczko was third at 190, winning four straight matches after a second-round loss with a 9-7 decision in the third-place match.

Oswego’s Aiden Ortiz advanced to state with a second-place finish at 138 pounds. Ortiz won two matches by technical fall and decision before losing a 3-2 decision to Joliet Catholic’s Adante Washington in the final.

Girls Wrestling

Schaumburg Sectional

Oswego East junior Ella Cooper took second in the 145-pound weight class to advance to state. Cooper won three matches by pin before losing an 11-1 major decision to undefeated McHenry senior Natalie Corona in the final.

“It’s crazy. I never thought I’d get this far, to be honest, but persistence is one of my main things,” Cooper said. “I just keep on going, push through the hard times and push back those bad thoughts.”

“Sticking with the things I’ve done for years, like the double leg and the half. Those are my main two.”

DeKalb Sectional

Yorkville sophomore Lauryn Trotter finished fourth at 155 pounds to advance to state. Trotter won a 9-2 decision in the blood round before forfeiting the third-place match.

Boys Basketball

Glenbard North 73, Oswego 62

Ethan Vahl scored 19 points, Cole Jansons 16, Graham Schwab had 10 points and six rebounds and Brayden Borrowman scored nine points for the visiting Panthers (21-9) in a nonconference loss.

Yorkville Christian 65, Providence 51

Tray Alford scored 25 points and Jayden Riley 24 for the Mustangs (18-10).