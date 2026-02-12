Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Tray Alford, Yorkville Christian, basketball, junior

Yorkville Christian's Tray Alford (4) makes a move at the top of the circle during their basketball game between Christ the King at Yorkville Christian, Feb 6, 2026 in Yorkville. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Name: Tray Alford

School: Yorkville Christian, junior

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Alford scored 18 points, including his 1,000th career point, in a win over Joliet Catholic, and scored 17 points with the game-winning basket in the final seconds in a win over Christ the King.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Oswego East bowling’s Bella Santeliz, Yorkville wrestling’s Lauryn Trotter and Sandwich wrestling’s Jazmin Rios.

Here is Alford’s interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What did it mean to reach 1,000 career points?

Alford: It felt very good when I found out I hit it. Especially at [Milwaukee’s] Fiserv Forum, it’s definitely a milestone for my career

You’ve hit some big game winning shots. What’s that feeling like and how do you handle the pressure of the moment?

Alford: I’ve always loved the pressure no matter what it comes down to. As a player im just trying to be as coachable as possible and to do whatever it takes to help win as a team.

How are you guys feeling about where the team is at with playoffs near?

Alford: We feel really well, it’s starting to feel like we are all really starting to come together and bond as a team and looking to continue doing what we have to do.

It sounds like you and Jayden Riley have played together for a long time. Can you describe your relationship as teammates?

Alford: Jayden’s like a big brother to me so just having him as a upperclassman and someone to look up to means a lot. Having him by my side and helping me with certain things i can do to better the team and myself helps a lot.

Do you have a favorite team and player at the next level?

Alford: Georgia and my favorite player at the next level right now is Jordan Ross who plays at Georgia.

What’s a favorite food?

Alford: Peanut butter and strawberry jelly Uncrustable.

What is a TV show or movie you could watch over and over?

Alford: Favorite movie is “Like Mike.”