Yorkville’s Lauryn Trotter wins regional, leads sectional qualifiers: Saturday Record Newspaper sports roundup

Girls Wrestling

Belvidere Regional

Yorkville placed third as a team and advanced four wrestlers to sectionals.

Yorkville sophomore Lauryn Trotter was the champion at 155 pounds with three wins by pin, including a pin in 11 seconds over Freeport’s NaJeyah Wallace in the championship match.

Yorkville sophomore Aviana Froelich was second at 140, Yorkville junior Analiese Garretson was third at 105 and Yorkville senior Janiah Murray was third at 190.

Sandwich senior Jazmin Rios was second at 145 and sophomore Lydia Cartwright was third at 115 to advance.

Girls Basketball

Oswego East 73, Naperville Central 69

The visiting Wolves jumped out to an early 29-14 lead, and after the Redhawks rallied Aubrey Lamberti hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Lamberti and Desiree Merritt each scored 21 points for Oswego East (14-10). Ja’liyah Shepard contributed 11 points and Inspire Fisher had 10.

Boys Basketball

Yorkville Christian 88, Rockford Lutheran 56

Jayden Riley scored 22 points, Jayden Alford 21 and Jordan Purvis 11 for the Mustangs (16-9).

Woodstock 68, Plano 55

Ethan Taxis scored 19 points and Alan Contreras added 13 for Plano (15-11, 8-3 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Richmond-Burton 67, Sandwich 44

Kade Pace scored 12 points and Brady Behringer had eight points, nine rebounds and five assists for Sandwich (8-18, 4-7 Kishwaukee River Conference).