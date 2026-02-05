Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Kendall County Now

Jayden Riley’s 31 rallies Yorkville Christian at game in Milwaukee: Wednesday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Yorkville Christian junior Jayden Riley

Yorkville Christian senior Jayden Riley

By Joshua Welge

Boys Basketball

Yorkville Christian 73, Joliet Catholic 58

Jayden Riley scored 25 of his 31 points in the second half to rally the Mustangs (14-9) from a six-point halftime deficit, and Tray Alford added 18 with his 1,000th career point as Yorkville Christian won the game played at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

Sandwich 60, Harvard 34

Brady Behringer had 17 points and six rebounds, sophomore Eddie Ramirez 10 points and three assists and Griffin Somlock scored nine points for Sandwich (8-17, 4-6 Kishwaukee River Conference), which had 18 assists as a team.

Girls Basketball

Plano 44, Genoa-Kingston 39

Cami Nunez scored 12 points and Chloe Rowe had nine points and 13 rebounds for the Reapers (14-13).

Yorkville Christian 49, Serena 42

Avery Herron scored 15 points, Payton Wallin 14, Riley Herron eight and Kiana Ogulei seven for the Mustangs.

Kendall CountyBasketballYorkville Christian Preps
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.