Jayden Riley’s 31 rallies Yorkville Christian at game in Milwaukee: Wednesday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Yorkville Christian 73, Joliet Catholic 58

Jayden Riley scored 25 of his 31 points in the second half to rally the Mustangs (14-9) from a six-point halftime deficit, and Tray Alford added 18 with his 1,000th career point as Yorkville Christian won the game played at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

Sandwich 60, Harvard 34

Brady Behringer had 17 points and six rebounds, sophomore Eddie Ramirez 10 points and three assists and Griffin Somlock scored nine points for Sandwich (8-17, 4-6 Kishwaukee River Conference), which had 18 assists as a team.

Girls Basketball

Plano 44, Genoa-Kingston 39

Cami Nunez scored 12 points and Chloe Rowe had nine points and 13 rebounds for the Reapers (14-13).

Yorkville Christian 49, Serena 42

Avery Herron scored 15 points, Payton Wallin 14, Riley Herron eight and Kiana Ogulei seven for the Mustangs.