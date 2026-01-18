Jadyn Long’s near triple-double leads Plano past R-B: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Plano's Jadyn Long goes up for a shot during Saturday's game with Richmond-Burton in Plano. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris )

Girls Basketball

Plano 49, Richmond-Burton 34

Jadyn Long had 14 Points, 10 steals and 9 rebounds, Cami Nunez had 12 Points and & Chloe Rowe chipped in 12 points with 13 rebounds for Plano (11-10, 4-3 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Boys Basketball

Oswego 60, Naperville North 53

Ethan Vahl scored 19 points and Cole Jansons added 14 for Oswego (13-7), which won its fifth straight game.

Yorkville Christian 70, Marion 65

In Peoria, Jayden Riley scored 21 points, Tray Alford 17 and Blake Wells 11 for the Mustangs (12-6).

Evanston 83, Oswego East 54

Mason Lockett scored 25 points, 17 in the first half, and Jacsen Tucker added 11 and Dshaun Bolden 10 for the Wolves (14-6) at Homewood-Flossmoor’s MLK ‘‘The Dream Continues’’ Classic.

Boys Wrestling

Reed-Custer Invite

Yorkville Christian earned a fourth-place finish with 163.5 points, trailing just Olympia (195), Hope Academy (180) and Altoff Bellville (169.5). Freshman Phoenix Senodenos placed second at 113 pounds as the highest finisher for the Mustangs.

Jackson Allen placed third at 215. Adrian Wadas-Luis placed fourth at 144, as did Tyler Gleason at 175. Devin Dorza and Austin Wadas-Luis each placed sixth at 106 and 150 respectively.

Sandwich (133 points) placed seventh, led by Cooper Corder who took the title at 150 pounds. Jaxson Blanchard placed second at 138, Joshua Kotalik placed third at 175 and Kaden Clevenger placed sixth at 285.

Illini Classic

At the Illini Classic, Yorkville’s Van Rosauer won the 150-pound title, Brock Janeczko was third at 190, Caleb Viscogliosi at 175, Nolan Chrisse sixth at 138, Nathan Craft sixth at 132 and Julius Cole sixth at 157.

Boys Bowling

Sterling Regional

Plano placed 11th out of 13 teams at the Sterling Regional. Camden Winkler had Plano’s high six-game series of 1,092.