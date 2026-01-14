Oswego boys basketball beats Plainfield East in 2OT: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Oswego 68, Plainfield East 61 (2OT)

Graham Schwab scored 20 points, Mariano Velasco had a career-high 17 points with six rebounds and three steals, and Brayden Borrowman posted 13 points and 11 rebounds (11-7, 5-3 Southwest Prairie Conference). Niko Jurkovic scored seven of his 11 points in overtime.

Plano 56, Woodstock 54

Jayden Zepeda hit a jumper at the buzzer and scored 16 points for Plano (10-8, 4-0 Kishwaukee River Conference), which remained unbeaten in league play ahead of a showdown at Johnsburg on Friday. Ethan Taxis scored 23 points.

Yorkville 58, Romeoville 33

Gabe Sanders scored 17 points, Braydon Porter 16 and Joey Jakstys 15 for the Foxes (9-7, 6-2 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Richmond-Burton 71, Sandwich 50

Nick Michalek scored 21 points, and EJ Treptow added nine points and eight rebounds for Sandwich (5-13, 1-3 Kishwaukee River Conference), which was without two of its starters.

Girls Basketball

Yorkville Christian 49, Unity Christian 37

Payton Wallin had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Kiana Ogulei tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Mustangs.

Yorkville 69, Romeoville 40

The Foxes hit a season-high 10 3-pointers in a bounce-back win.

Aubrey Spychalski scored 14 points, Macie Jones 11 and Ashlyn Peterson 10 for Yorkville (10-7, 5-3). Adi Phillips added nine, Sydney McCabe eight and Hayden Hodges seven.

Boys Wrestling

Plainfield North 42, Oswego 25

Oswego’s Holden Reible (285) won by pin, Aiden Ortiz (138) and Dillon Griffin (144) by decision, Ejiah Porter (190) by major decision and Lucas Dobush (113) by forfeit.