Down the Garden Path: Birdwatching in Illinois winters

A house finch sits on a bird feeder on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 as light snow falls across Ogle County, Winter weather was forecast for the remainder of the week. (Earleen Hinton)

Many people enjoy birding year-round. Spring is definitely a highlight for birding as we get to see rare migrating birds as they travel past on their long journeys.

But we get a real treat here during winter with the birds that use the Midwest for their wintering grounds.

One little, quirky, two-toned bird of the winter season is the dark-eyed junco. Many call it the ‘snowbird,’ because dark-eyed juncos appear across our region as soon as it gets cold. So why would this tiny bird come to our area for the winter season?

Well, juncos are more northern dwellers and enjoy the mild summers across Canada and Alaska. But winters in Alaska and Canada are much less hospitable than Midwest winters. Our region provides more daylight hours for foraging as well as less severe weather.

An iconic winter bird of Illinois is the northern cardinal. The males, with their striking scarlet feathers, and the females, with their rusty-brown feathers, stand out in stark contrast against the snowy landscape of winter.

Cardinals In Snow Cardinals get their names – both common and scientific – from the males’ bright red plumage, which is similar in color to the vestments of Catholic cardinals. Females and immature birds are brownish, but can be differentiated by their bills. Young birds have dark bills, while mature females’ are reddish orange. (Photo provided/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The northern cardinal is Illinois’ state bird and can be seen year-round. Because their diet consists mainly of seeds and grains, they happily visit backyard bird feeders, especially if you offer their favorite seed, sunflower.

Other common backyard birds this time of year are the goldfinch and the house finch. Although they have more subdued coloration this time of year, as they are not in their prominent breeding plumage, they rely on seeds during the winter and readily visit bird feeders and native gardens to forage for seeds.

To endure a long, cold winter night, finches roost together on the sheltered inner branches of conifer trees. But goldfinches are also known to burrow into the snow around bushes and native plants to create a snow cavity, which is insulated and well-protected from extreme cold.

Supporting birds during winter is an enjoyable pastime and helps sustain biodiversity of native species. Providing native plants, like coneflowers, asters, rudbeckia, and native grasses, and leaving the stems standing during winter provides food and protective habitat over the cold season.

A backyard bird feeder stocked with sunflower, safflower, and nyjer seeds provides a resource boost for birds, especially when offered before and after the harshest winter conditions.

Bird watching can provide a lot of nature connectivity for all ages. It also boosts environmental literacy, awareness of nature, and stress-reduction through mindfulness and curiosity.

It is also a great winter activity, as you can readily watch birds within the comfort of your house or car. Have fun exploring nature and get to know more about the birds all around us!

If you would like to learn more about birds and other wildlife, visit extension.illinois.edu/wildlife.

Karly Tumminello is a certified Master Naturalist volunteer with University of Illinois Extension serving DuPage, Kane, and Kendall counties.