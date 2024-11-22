Desiree Merritt’s 25 points lead Oswego East to first win: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oswego East 63, Glenbrook South 62

Desiree Merritt scored 25 points on her 17th birthday, Aubrey Lamberti added 15 and Maggie Lewandowski 14 for the Wolves (1-2) at the York Thanksgiving Tournament.

Oswego East led the whole way, by as many as nine points, but hung on as Nicole Warbinski made two free throws with 8.9 seconds left for a four-point lead.

Plano 46, Somonauk 16

Sanai Young and Nylah Matthews each scored 12 points and Josie Larson chipped in 10 rebounds for Plano (3-1) at the Somonauk Tournament.