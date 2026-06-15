Ream’s Meat Market - It's Father's Day, and You've Already Been to Ream's (Provided)

Here’s your check list:

Step 1: Beverages in the cooler. Ice on top.

Step 2: Light the grill

Step 3: ???

Step 4: Open and consume a beverage

Step 5: Meats on the grill. Steaks, sausages, kabobs, all from Ream’s.

What a perfect day. It’s even more perfect, because you’re prepared. Meats from Ream’s, cold beer, and maybe some Ream’s Potato Salad.

I don’t think I need to go on much further here. You get the picture, and now it’s your job to paint it.

So be prepared, and come to Ream’s on or before Father’s Day. We’ve got the meats to make the day perfect. You deserve it.

Ream’s Meat Market

250 S. Main St. (Rt. 47)

Elburn, IL 60119

reamsmeatmarket.com