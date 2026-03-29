Kane County Economic Development Co. appoints first CEO

The Kane County Economic Development Corporation announced the appointment of Michael Cassa as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer starting April 1. (Photo provided by the Kane County Economic Development Corporation )

The Kane County Economic Development Corporation announced the appointment of Michael Cassa as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer starting April 1.

Cassa is an experienced leader to advance coordinated, business-led growth who will strengthen the county’s competitiveness for investment, expansion and site selection, the agency’s press release stated.

Cassa said Kane County has the fundamentals that companies seek.

“I am honored for the opportunity to lead the Kane County Economic Development Corporation,” Cassa said in a news release. “My focus is to make decision makers aware of the advantages of locating or expanding their business in Kane County, and to create a county-wide team that will foster a streamlined site selection experience.”

The Kane County Economic Development Corporation is a privately and publicly funded, business-led nonprofit created in 2024 to promote the economic development, establishment or expansion of business and industry in the county. It also provides business assistance and services to attract, retain and expand businesses in the county, according to its articles of incorporation.

Cassa has extensive experience in business attraction, retention and expansion, redevelopment strategies, and international business development. He has a background serving as CEO of public/private partnerships in Downers Grove and Oswego. He was a past chairman of the Illinois Economic Development Association and served as a member of the Public Policy Committee of the International Economic Development Council, according to a news release.

Most recently, he was the economic development director for Sugar Grove.

Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog said the appointment “marks an important milestone in the County’s approach to coordinated economic growth.”

“Under his leadership, KCEDC will serve as a vital partner in advancing public-private partnerships and supporting a dynamic and resilient economic future for Kane County,” Pierog said in the release.

Kane County Economic Development Corporation is focusing on a site-readiness system to move projects forward by partnering with municipalities, utilities, workforce organizations and regional partners.

It will have also have a focus on advanced manufacturing; food and beverage manufacturing and packaging; transportation, distribution, and logistics; life sciences, the release stated.