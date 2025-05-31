Downtown construction to delay St. Charles traffic beginning in June

Two pedestrian safety improvements are expected to delay downtown traffic on Route 64 and Illinois Street in St. Charles beginning June 2025. (Photo provided by St. Charles Business Alliance)

Two pedestrian safety improvements are expected to delay downtown traffic in St. Charles beginning next week.

The projects will improve pedestrian walkways and bicycle access at the junction of Main Street (Route 64) and the north end of the First Street Plaza, as well as at the intersection of Illinois Street and the Fox River Trail just west of the river.

The projects will require lane closures and new traffic patterns on both Route 64 and Illinois Street. Work will be coordinated to minimize traffic disruption during construction.

The work on Route 64 will include the installation of a new crosswalk connecting the north side of the street to the 1st Street Plaza. The traffic signal timer will be shortened and a pedestrian signal button will be installed.

Traffic on Route 64 between Route 31 and Riverside Avenue will be impacted throughout the project. Motorists should expect lane closures, new traffic patterns and possible road closures to cause delays.

On the other side of the plaza, a new pedestrian refuge island and dedicated bike lanes will be installed across Illinois Street between Riverside Avenue and First Street. The work on Illinois Street is expected to take three months.

Signs will be posted at each work zone to notify motorists of changing traffic patterns.

Temporary disruptions to the sidewalk and entrance to Fox Island Square also are anticipated throughout the project.

Visit the Main Street Pedestrian Improvements project page on the City website for more details and project updates.