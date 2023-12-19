Geneva High School freshman swimmer dies from AVM stroke

Geneva High School Freshman James Oliver died at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2023, after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke on Dec. 8.

Geneva High School Principal Tom Rogers announced Dec. 18 that James Oliver, a freshman at the school, has died.

In an email to students, Rogers said Oliver suffered a stroke Dec. 8 after swim practice and had been in critical condition. Oliver died the evening of Dec. 17.

“We received very sad news last evening that James Oliver, a freshman here at Geneva High School, has passed away,” the email said. “James suffered an AVM stroke on Friday, Dec. 8, after swim practice and was in critical condition until the time of his passing last night. As a school community, our thoughts are with his brother, Sean, a GHS junior, his family and friends, and our hearts are mourning this loss. Please be aware that support is available to students from our Student Services team during the school day and after school. If you are having difficulty or need help, please visit the Counseling and Advising Office.”

After the AVM (arteriovenous malformation) stroke, Oliver was in critical condition at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago until the time of his death.

Oliver is survived by his parents, Molly and Rob, brother Sean, a junior at GHS and varsity swimmer for the West Chicago Co-op, and his grandparents Diane and Bob Oliver, of Downers Grove, and Mary Jo and Tim Dailey, of Winfield.

According to his swim coach, Jennifer Heyer-Olsen, Oliver was an “A” student and member of the junior varsity swim team for the West Chicago Co-op. He also swam for the West Chicago Sharks swim club, training with coach Heyer-Olsen.

Heyer-Olsen described Oliver as fun loving, helpful, kind, hard working, respectful and “an absolute joy to coach.”

“Summer mornings in the pool will never be the same without experiencing the brotherly love, silliness, and ongoing whispering (usually regarding trading cards) between Sean and James,” Heyer-Olsen said. “I am so grateful that I had the privilege to coach James, know James, and spend time with James and his family.”

Heyer-Olsen said Oliver was active with his youth group, loved to collect and trade sports cards, and enjoyed fishing.

Funeral arrangements include visitation that is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 22 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State St., Geneva.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in St John Neumann Catholic Church, 2900 E. Main St., St. Charles.

Those who wish to help the Oliver family can donate to his fundraiser, which has raised nearly $25,000 toward its $50,000 goal.