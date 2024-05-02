Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus ‘helps people on their worst day’

Spring Valley fire chief Todd Bogatitus poses for. a photo by a fire truck on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at the Spring Valley Fire Station. (Scott Anderson)

When Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus joined the cadet program at 16 years old he was deliberating his future career paths and was looking for a way to serve his community.

Almost 40 years later, he remains as passionate and enthusiastic about his department, community and service as his first day on the job.

“I loved it since Day 1,” he said. “I enjoy helping people on their worst day. I think I’m pretty good at it. And I like being able to make these tough decisions on these calls to help out citizens or help another community.”

Bogatitus joined the Spring Valley Fire Department in January 1990 and has remained with the department throughout his career. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1996, captain in 2001, assistant chief in 2006 and become fire chief in 2011.

Spring Valley Capt. Jim Parlier said Bogatitus always has had a passion and knowledge for the department.

“He has a connection to this community and a drive to make it better,” he said.

In 2000, Bogatitus was awarded the Medal of Valor for his actions while fighting a residential fire on Feb. 21, 1999.

Bogatitus rescued a 4-year-old boy on his birthday. The house was engulfed in flames when Bogatitus found the toddler hiding under a bed. He grabbed him and rushed from the home. The boy later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Bogititus said the impact of the loss has stayed with him and called it a changing moment in his career.

“I think it was the first time I realized that what we do is very dangerous,” he said. “And what we do can make an impact. That was probably the moment in my career that I realized this is what I wanted to do.”

Bogatitus said the aspect of the job that has changed the most during his time has been the equipment and training.

“The fire service is the most rapidly changing profession out there,” he said. “You need to stay up to date with all the changing training requirements.”

He said mental health is another aspect that has changed throughout the years that often has been overlooked.

“Before it was not talked about and was tucked underneath the rug; you were told to suck it up,” he said. “Now, we push mental health to make sure our firefighters are OK with the stuff we see.”

Bogatitus said as a certified peer support counselor he pushes all fire departments to ensure mental health is a priority.

“When I know there is a bad call I reach out to other departments,” he said. “And I try to help get resources for them or I just talk to them.”

Bogatitus said although Spring Valley is an all-volunteer department it still needs to meet all the requirements of a full-time department, which leads to financial issues within not only his but also other rural fire departments.

“Our old chief used to tell us a long time ago, the fire department didn’t create the problem. But, they are called to solve all the problems,” he said.

His former chief’s call to action has led Bogitius to push for more resources for all rural fire departments facing shortages.

“A lot of the funding goes to bigger communities,” he said. “Down here in the Illinois Valley it’s hard to get a grant and to be honest the only way to get attention is to call politicians and say ‘Hey we need help down here.’ ”

Parlier said for volunteer departments it’s hard to find people with an interest and passion for firefighting.

“We get some younger guys and [Bogatitus] has been very good about bringing them in with open arms and training them. He talks to the current firefighters about them being our next generation. They’re the ones that are going to take over for us when we are too old to do it.”

Bogatitus said he has made the calls to politicians and is working with Rep. Lauren Underwood’s office and the North Central Illinois Council of Governments to assist in obtaining the SAFER Grant – Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response – for Spring Valley.

Spring Valley applied last year and was denied.

“We’re reapplying for the SAFER Grant to hire three full-time firefighters,” he said. “We desperately need that because of our call volume and the lack of volunteers. I think it would be great for our community.”

Bogaititus said he would also like to procure enough money to support a Fire Protection District in Spring Valley.

He said if he could go back and make the decision to join the department at 16 he would do it all over again.

“We’re making a difference,” he said. “When we become first responders, we’re making a difference. We’ve had to save people. I enjoy it and like I said I will enjoy helping someone on their worst day.”