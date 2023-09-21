The Times Area Roundup: Earlville and Serena play to a deadlock in LTC boys soccer

Boys soccer
Earlville 4, Serena 4 (2 OT): At Serena, the Red Raiders and Huskers played to a 2-2 tie in regulation before each scored twice in overtime as the Little Ten Conference match ended in a tie on Wednesday.
Eduardo Moncada and Damien Gonzalez each had two goals and an assist for Serena (7-5-1, 1-3-1), while Richie Armour and Carson Baker added assists.
Griffin Cook scored three times for Earlville (10-2-1, 2-1-1) with Carlos Gonzalez adding a goal and Trenton Fruit a pair of assists.
Kaneland 5, Ottawa 1: At King Field, the Pirates fell to the Knights in the Interstate 8 Conference match.
Kewanee 6, Streator 2: At Kewanee, the Bulldogs came up short against the host Boilermakers.
Boys golf
Ottawa places 4th at nine-team Cadet Invitational
Ottawa posted a team score of 327 to finish fourth at the nine-team Aurora Marmion Cadet Invitational at Aurora Country Club.
Bryer Harris shot a 78 to lead the Pirates and finish sixth individually. Drake Kaufman had an 82, Colt Bryson an 83 and Seth Cooper an 84 to round out Ottawa’s scores.
Sandwich finishes runner-up at KRC meet
Sandwich posted a 350 to finish just four strokes behind champion Richmond-Burton at the Kishwaukee River Conference meet at Blackstone Golf Club in Marengo.
Noah Campbell (83, 5th), Dino Barbanente (87, 7th), Chance Lange (89, 10th), and Kai Kern (91, 16th) had counting scores for the Indians.
Hall 179, Fieldcrest 187: At Spring Creek Golf Club, the Knights, despite a 45 from Nathan Buchanan and a 46 from Connor Reichman, fell to the hosts Red Devils.
Carter Senko’s 47 and a 49 from Eli Gerdes rounded out Fieldcrest’s scores.
Girls golf
Ottawa places 4th at own invite
Ottawa scored a 402 to finish behind Geneseo (329), Kaneland (375) and Sycamore (396) in its own invite at Deer Park Country Club.
Payton Nodland (13th), Caroline Cooney (14th) and Sam Rivera (15th) all carded 98s for the Pirates, while Payton Bruck (17th) added a 99.
Volleyball
St. Bede 2, Earlville 0: At Peru, the Red Raiders dropped a 25-18, 25-21 decision to the Bruins.
Earlville was led by Nevaeh Sansone (six kills, three aces, seven digs, six points), Brook Guelde (15 assists) and Hannah Pfaff (four kills, seven digs).
Plano 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Indians fell 25-22, 25-19 to the rival Reapers.
Girls tennis
Ottawa 5, Washington 4: At Washington, the Pirates received singles wins from Emma Cushing (6-1, 6-2), Layne Krug (6-0, 6-0) and Zulee Moreland (6-4, 6-1) in the victory over the Panthers.
Cushing and Rylee O’Fallon (7-5, 6-2) and Moreland/Krug (6-4, 6-2) also claimed triumphs in doubles play.
St. Bede 3, Streator 2: At the SHS Courts, the Bulldogs, despite wins from No. 1 doubles Maddie Wahl/Mina James (6-2, 6-0) and No. 3 doubles Aubrey DeMoss/Annie Michlik (6-1, 6-0), fell to the visiting Bruins.
Girls swimming
La Salle-Peru co-op 78, Central Catholic 24: The Cavaliers won nine of 11 events to cruise to a victory in La Salle.
Sam Nauman won the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.25) and the 500 freestyle (5:43.83) and swam on a pair of winning relays.
She teamed with Sarah Lowery, Finley Jobst and Kailey Goetsch won the 200 medley relay in 2:04.6 and swam with Quinn Wilkinson, Addy Nance and Clara Guglielmetti to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:05.48).
The 200 freestyle relay of Evvie Jeppson, Goetsch, Wilkinson and Guglielmetti won in 1:53.97.
Guglielmetti won the 200 freestyle (2:11.01), Goestsch took first in the 50 freestyle (28.25 seconds), Jobst claimed the 100 freestyle (58.78 seconds) and Nance won the 100 backstroke (1:08.51).
JV boys golf
Streator 2nd, Ottawa 4th at eight-team Pirates Invite
Streator finished runner-up to Sycamore with a 357, while host Ottawa had a 371 at the Pirates Invite at Deer Park Country Club.
The Bulldogs were led by Kolden Neumann (81, 2nd), Carter Compton (86, 7th), Brody Elias (87, 9th) and Jack Studnicki (103, 35th). The Pirates were paced by Jax Addis (88, 13th), Logan Cottingham (92, 18th), Deklan Gage (94, 20th) and Landon Brandt (97, 24th).