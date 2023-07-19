1989 Princeton Tigers: Where are they now?

Here’s a rundown of the 1989 Princeton Tiger Style Runnin’ Wild football team which is being inducted into the Bureau County Sports Hall of Fame. Team captains are indicated with an asterisk
|Name
|Then
|Now
|Jay Alter
|Sr., RB/DB
|Lives in Princeton
|Jason Anderson
|Jr, TE/LB
|Lives in Princeton
|Mike Bartman
|Jr., TE/LB
|Lives in Germantown Hills
|Brian Blazier
|Sr., WR/NG
|Lives in Hopkins, Minn.
|*Doug Bruyn
|Sr., QB/DB
|Lives in Morris
|Shane Byers
|Jr., G/DT
|Lives in Tiskilwa
|Chris Carr
|Sr., T/DT
|Lives in Princeton
|Andy Carter
|Jr., SE/DB
|Lives in Oak Park
|Pat “Murph” Cater
|Sr., G/DT
|Lives in Princeton
|Paul Cater
|Jr., RB/DB
|Deceased, Feb. 23, 1998
|Brian Cook
|Sr., SE/DB
|Lives in Princeton
|Darren Denton
|Sr., T/DT
|Lives in Indiana
|Jeff Donarski
|Sr., T/DT
|Lives in Naperville
|Brian Drake
|Sr., G/DT
|Lives in Princeton
|Darryn Foley
|Sr., TE/DE
|Lives in Blythewood, SC
|Troy Galetti
|Jr., T/DT
|Lives in Crest Hill, Ill.
|Doug Grant
|Jr., T/DE
|Lives in Sacramento, Calif.
|Mark Griswold
|Jr., RB/LB
|Not available
|Greg Groat
|Sr., T/DT
|Lives in Sandwich
|*Chad Hamel
|Sr., SE/DB
|Lives in Normal
|Kris Hall
|Jr., NG/WB
|Deceased, 2021
|Wayne Ihrig
|Jr., WB/DB
|Lives in Florida
|Aaron Isaacson
|Sr., SE/DB
|Lives in Princeton
|Rob Jensen
|Sr., TB/DB
|Lives in Princeton
|Bill Kissick
|Sr., T/DT
|Lives in Port Huron, Mich.
|Mike Lappin
|Jr., G/DT
|Lives in Wrightstown, Wisc.
|Ken Lauritzen
|Sr., SE/DB
|Lives in Princeton
|Dave McCutchan
|Jr., RB/DB
|Lives in Princeton
|Chad Monier
|Jr., SE/DB
|Deceased, May 22, 2021
|Brent Morse
|Sr., WB/DB
|Lives in Plainfield
|Clint Peterson
|Sr., T/DT
|Lives in Colorado
|Eric Pierce
|Sr., C/DE
|Lives in Eagle, Colorado
|Moe Reed
|Sr., G/NG
|Lives in Chicago area
|Jim Robbins
|Jr., QB/DB
|Lives in Cherry
|Chris Rossler
|Sr., G/LB
|Lives in Mansfield, Texas
|Cory Sapp
|Sr., T/DT
|Lives in Mesquite, Texas
|Doug Sayler
|Sr., C/LB
|Lives in Colorado Springs, Col.
|Sean Schickel
|Sr., RB/DE
|Lives in Fredericksburg, Va.
|Dave Sims
|Jr., SE/DB
|Lives in Aspen, Col.
|Brett Skean
|Jr., WB/DB
|Lives in Chicago
|Brandon Smith
|Jr., T/DT
|Lives in Princeton
|Troy Smith
|Jr., G/NG
|Lives in Normal
|Erik Sorenson
|Jr., TE/DE
|Lives in Princeton
|*Kirk Stevens
|Sr., FB/LB
|Lives in Madison, Wisc.
|Todd Stevens
|Sr., TE/DE
|Lives in Washington, Ill.
|John Tucker
|Sr., TB/DB
|Lives in Indiana
|Derek Vincent
|Jr., C/DT
|Lives in Chicago
|Chris Waca
|Jr., SE/DB
|Lives in Princeton
|*Kipp Wahlgren
|Sr., WB/DB
|US Marines, North Carolina
|Bill Walowski
|Jr., SE/DB
|Lives in Wisconsin
|COACHES
|Randy Swinford
|Head coach
|deceased, October, 2017
|Brian Church
|Off coordinator
|Retired, living in Princeton
|Steve Kiser
|Line coach
|Retired, living in Princeton
|Lee Wahlgren
|F/S coach
|Retired, living in Princeton
|Jim Scruggs
|Volunteer line coach
|Retired, living in Princeton
|Mike Telfer
|F/S coach
|Teaching in Charlotte, N.C.
|Charlie Waca
|F/S coach
|Retired, living in Princeton
|Tad Smith
|F/S coach
|Retired, living in Princeton
|Carter Sorenson
|Stats man
|Retired, living in Princeton
|Dr. Everett
|Trainer
|Retired, living in Princeton