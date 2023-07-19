July 19, 2023
Bureau County Republican
Bureau County Republican

1989 Princeton Tigers: Where are they now?

By Kevin Hieronymus
Team captains for the 1989 Princeton Tigers, Kirk Stevens (left), Doug Bruyn, Chad Hamel and Kipp Wahlgren, proudly display the Class 3A State Runner-up trophy they brought home. No PHS team has reached the state finals since.

Here’s a rundown of the 1989 Princeton Tiger Style Runnin’ Wild football team which is being inducted into the Bureau County Sports Hall of Fame. Team captains are indicated with an asterisk

NameThenNow
Jay AlterSr., RB/DBLives in Princeton
Jason AndersonJr, TE/LBLives in Princeton
Mike BartmanJr., TE/LBLives in Germantown Hills
Brian BlazierSr., WR/NGLives in Hopkins, Minn.
*Doug BruynSr., QB/DBLives in Morris
Shane ByersJr., G/DTLives in Tiskilwa
Chris CarrSr., T/DTLives in Princeton
Andy CarterJr., SE/DBLives in Oak Park
Pat “Murph” CaterSr., G/DTLives in Princeton
Paul CaterJr., RB/DBDeceased, Feb. 23, 1998
Brian CookSr., SE/DBLives in Princeton
Darren DentonSr., T/DTLives in Indiana
Jeff DonarskiSr., T/DTLives in Naperville
Brian DrakeSr., G/DTLives in Princeton
Darryn FoleySr., TE/DELives in Blythewood, SC
Troy GalettiJr., T/DTLives in Crest Hill, Ill.
Doug GrantJr., T/DELives in Sacramento, Calif.
Mark GriswoldJr., RB/LBNot available
Greg GroatSr., T/DTLives in Sandwich
*Chad HamelSr., SE/DBLives in Normal
Kris HallJr., NG/WBDeceased, 2021
Wayne IhrigJr., WB/DBLives in Florida
Aaron IsaacsonSr., SE/DBLives in Princeton
Rob JensenSr., TB/DBLives in Princeton
Bill KissickSr., T/DTLives in Port Huron, Mich.
Mike LappinJr., G/DTLives in Wrightstown, Wisc.
Ken LauritzenSr., SE/DBLives in Princeton
Dave McCutchanJr., RB/DBLives in Princeton
Chad MonierJr., SE/DBDeceased, May 22, 2021
Brent MorseSr., WB/DBLives in Plainfield
Clint PetersonSr., T/DTLives in Colorado
Eric PierceSr., C/DELives in Eagle, Colorado
Moe ReedSr., G/NGLives in Chicago area
Jim RobbinsJr., QB/DBLives in Cherry
Chris RosslerSr., G/LBLives in Mansfield, Texas
Cory SappSr., T/DTLives in Mesquite, Texas
Doug SaylerSr., C/LBLives in Colorado Springs, Col.
Sean SchickelSr., RB/DELives in Fredericksburg, Va.
Dave SimsJr., SE/DBLives in Aspen, Col.
Brett SkeanJr., WB/DBLives in Chicago
Brandon SmithJr., T/DTLives in Princeton
Troy SmithJr., G/NGLives in Normal
Erik SorensonJr., TE/DELives in Princeton
*Kirk StevensSr., FB/LBLives in Madison, Wisc.
Todd StevensSr., TE/DELives in Washington, Ill.
John TuckerSr., TB/DBLives in Indiana
Derek VincentJr., C/DTLives in Chicago
Chris WacaJr., SE/DBLives in Princeton
*Kipp WahlgrenSr., WB/DBUS Marines, North Carolina
Bill WalowskiJr., SE/DBLives in Wisconsin
COACHES
Randy SwinfordHead coachdeceased, October, 2017
Brian ChurchOff coordinatorRetired, living in Princeton
Steve KiserLine coachRetired, living in Princeton
Lee WahlgrenF/S coachRetired, living in Princeton
Jim ScruggsVolunteer line coachRetired, living in Princeton
Mike TelferF/S coachTeaching in Charlotte, N.C.
Charlie WacaF/S coachRetired, living in Princeton
Tad SmithF/S coachRetired, living in Princeton
Carter SorensonStats manRetired, living in Princeton
Dr. EverettTrainerRetired, living in Princeton
