Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhedran & Herrmann Celebrate 5 Years

Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhedran & Herrmann (MFBMH) is proud to celebrate the five-year anniversary of its merger with the respected law firm of Anthony C. Raccuglia & Associates, P.C. in Peru, Illinois.

Originally founded by Anthony C. Raccuglia in 1959, the firm served the North Central Illinois region—including LaSalle, Bureau, Putnam, and Grundy counties—for six decades. Raccuglia, who passed away in 2019, left a lasting legacy in the legal community.

In October 2020, James McPhedran, who had worked alongside Raccuglia for more than 30 years, joined the newly formed MFBMH as a partner. Attorney McPhedran’s extensive experience, particularly in personal injury, medical malpractice, workers’ compensation, and accident litigation, has contributed to the firm’s success. He continues to serve as the city attorney of La Salle, Illinois.

Since its merger, MFBMH has secured millions of dollars for clients suffering from catastrophic injuries. Their team of experienced trial attorneys has successfully advocated for plaintiffs in numerous high-stakes cases, resulting in landmark verdicts and changes in policies that protect residents of LaSalle County and surrounding areas. The team continues to take on cases that make a difference, not only for those involved but for the community and society as a whole.

Located at 1200 Maple Drive in Peru, MFBHM continues to relentlessly pursue justice for clients in a wide array of cases, including personal injury, workplace accidents, medical malpractice, auto accidents, defective medical devices, and business litigation. As Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhedran & Herrmann celebrates this milestone, it remains dedicated to serving clients both locally and nationally.

If you or a loved one has experienced a personal injury matter and are in need of a committed team of advocates, contact Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhedran & Herrmann. Call 815-223-0230 for a free consultation and let us help you take the next steps toward recovery.

Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhedran & Herrmann

1200 Maple Drive

Peru, IL 61354

815-223-0230

www.meyers-flowers.com

