What to Do if an Uninsured or Underinsured Driver Hits You

Accidents are stressful, and the situation becomes even more complicated when the at-fault driver is uninsured or underinsured. Understanding your options can make a significant difference in handling such unfortunate events.

Here’s what you need to do if you find yourself in this unfortunate situation:

Ensure Safety and Call Authorities : First and foremost, ensure everyone’s safety and seek medical attention if needed. Call the police to report the accident; having an official report will be crucial for your insurance claim.



: First and foremost, ensure everyone’s safety and seek medical attention if needed. Call the police to report the accident; having an official report will be crucial for your insurance claim. Gather Information : Collect as much information as possible from the other driver, including their name, contact details, and vehicle information. Document the accident scene with photos and gather witness statements if available.



: Collect as much information as possible from the other driver, including their name, contact details, and vehicle information. Document the accident scene with photos and gather witness statements if available. Notify Your Insurance Company : Report the accident to your insurance company promptly. Explain that the at-fault driver is uninsured or underinsured. Your insurer will guide you through the next steps and inform you about your coverage options.



: Report the accident to your insurance company promptly. Explain that the at-fault driver is uninsured or underinsured. Your insurer will guide you through the next steps and inform you about your coverage options. Understand Your Coverage: Uninsured Motorist Coverage (UM) typically helps cover your medical bills, lost wages, and other damages if the at-fault driver has no insurance. Underinsured Motorist Coverage (UIM) comes into play when the other driver’s insurance is insufficient to cover your losses. It’s important to understand the details of your policy to know what you’re entitled to.



Uninsured Motorist Coverage (UM) typically helps cover your medical bills, lost wages, and other damages if the at-fault driver has no insurance. Underinsured Motorist Coverage (UIM) comes into play when the other driver’s insurance is insufficient to cover your losses. It’s important to understand the details of your policy to know what you’re entitled to. Consult with a Legal Expert: Given the complexities involved, consulting with an experienced personal injury attorney will help you navigate the legal and insurance challenges.



Getting hit by a driver with inadequate liability coverage can complicate an already stressful situation. By taking the appropriate steps and seeking professional advice, you can protect your rights and maximize your potential compensation.

